[David Frum: Trump Went Right after Clinton’s Wellbeing a Large amount But He’s ‘One of the Fattest Presidents Ever’]

A CNN section on the “meme wars” took a little bit of a convert this morning when David Frum provided an example that cited President Donald Trump’s bodyweight and physical health and fitness troubles.

John Avlon — filling in for Brian Stelter — spoke with his panel about the “meme wars” driving political and cultural dialogue heading into 2020.

Avlon remarked, “One of the points which is so interesting and sinister about this stuff is that it seriously does have the influence of trying to maximize cynicism and apathy, which is section of its objective, to sort of muddy the waters.”

Frum reported “it has an affect on people’s affirmative ideas” prior to bringing up the president’s well being and his attacks on Hillary Clinton 4 years back:

“One of the factors Donald Trump attempted to unfold in 2016 was the strategy that Hillary Clinton was by some means physically incapable of managing the presidency. I indicate, it is audacious. Donald Trump was the oldest president at any time. A person of the fattest presidents ever. The minimum physically able president given that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in a wheelchair. He simply cannot pick up a ball, by no means mind throw it. But he was in a position to place into the minds of tens of tens of millions of people the idea that Hillary Clinton, who’s a quite vigorous woman in good wellness, was in some way way too ill to be president.”

