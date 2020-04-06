David Gergen says Trump needs to stop updating Covid-19 every day

In an appearance on CNN’s The Situation Room Wolf Blitzer, a former presidential adviser and CNN commentator David Gergen offered his advice to the President Donald Trump as he seeks to lead the country through the coronation pandemic, saying he believed Trump should stop using updates as personal propaganda and allow his experts to take more of a central stage.

Blitzer welcomed Gergen to the show, comparing current crisis comparisons to past US crises such as Pearl Harbor or September 11, and how the people came together to address these challenges.

“Do you think that could be such a moment?” Bliger asked Gergen.

“He could,” Gergen replied, “Donald Trump will have to take his game to do that, but he is a leader, and this is a time when he must go before the public,” he said. Franklin D. Roosevelt“Deception Day” speech after Pearl Harbor.

The president’s tone will be extremely important, Gergen explained.

“Now, in the next few days, as we face this Pearl Harbor, I think the tone of this press release should really change,” he said. “It should be more serious. It should be less self-congratulatory. It should be a straightforward discussion. “

“We have to concentrate on a speech that is realistic but offers some hope and is not self-congratulatory.”

Gergen also said that Trump should avoid mixed messages, noting that he had repeatedly underestimated the advice of his own health experts, such as when Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in the Trump administration said everyone should start wearing masks when they went out in public, and Trump said he would not wear one.

These mixed messages, Gergen said, were “confusing” and giving people who were reluctant to continue social excuses an excuse to ignore the recommendations.

Gergen concluded by saying he would advise Trump to stop updating every day and first offer brief introductory remarks at the outset to “frame the issue” and then return the podium to his experts.

“These press releases have honestly become a form of propaganda. And they are seeing it more and more. And I think they’re really starting to hurt the president. I think his advisers should say that’s not working. You have to get him in, yes. Get him out of the first three to five minutes, and then let the experts do it. You can always bring him in when it’s something new and big, because it doesn’t have to be updated every day. “

Watch the video above via CNN.

