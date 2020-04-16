David Gilmour, Jordan Rudess, The Cyberiam, Darsombra and more stream this evening

With the cancellation of pretty much all dwell entertainment owing to the the around the world Covid-19 outbreak lots of bands and artists are turning to the Online to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We’re bringing you everyday updates in this article also on the Prog website, pointing you in the course of something that’s prog-friendly, on a day by day foundation (doing work with Chris Parkins’ Virtual Prog Gigs Fb page to highlight what is likely on.

Jon Hunt

The Poor Elephant artist will be carrying out stay on his very own Facebook page at 8.05pm (BST)

David Gilmour

The Pink Floyd guitarist and his spouse Polly Samson will be executing stay this night at Gilmour’s Facebookpage at 8,30pm (BST)

The Cyberiam

The Chicago-centered prog metallers will be “participating in two music from our reside Blu-Ray on each individual demonstrate, conversing about the music and answering your questions” at their Facebook site at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore major pysch band will be streaming dwell from their Fb webpage at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of system there’ll be a manufacturer new nightly piano meditation from the Aspiration Theater keyboard participant this evening via his Fb webpage at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any approaching prog-welcoming streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we’ll include you to our listings.

Remain safe and sound, continue to be in and prog on