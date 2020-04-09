David Gilmour, Marjana Semkina, Blackmore’s Evening and additional streams today

With the cancellation of pretty much all are living entertainment owing to the the throughout the world Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Online to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We’re bringing you day-to-day updates listed here also on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of nearly anything that’s prog-pleasant, on a everyday foundation (functioning with Chris Parkins’ Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to spotlight what is heading on.

Marjana Semkina

The Iamthemorning singer will host a dwell session by means of her Instagram web site at 4pm (BST)

Blackmore’s Evening

The Rainbow guitarist will be carrying out with wife Candice Evening by means of Information12’s Fb page at 8pm (BST)

David Gilmour

The Pink Floyd guitarist and his spouse Polly Samson will be doing a collection of Leonard Cohen sings at Gilmour’s Facebookpage at 8,30pm (BST)

The Cyberium

The Chicago-primarily based prog metallers will be “playing two music from our live Blu-Ray on each and every show, conversing about the tunes and answering your questions” at their Facebook webpage at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there’ll be a manufacturer new nightly piano meditation from the Desire Theater keyboard participant this evening via his Facebook site at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore weighty pysch band will be streaming are living from their Facebook webpage at 10pm (BST)

If you know of any approaching prog-friendly streams, be sure to e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we will insert you to our listings.

Stay risk-free and prog on