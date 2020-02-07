David Gold, co-owner of West Ham, condemns violent fan protests and sympathizes with Ed Woodward, general manager of Manchester United

West Ham co-owner David Gold says threats and violence against club employees cannot be tolerated.

Manchester United fans threw torches in front of CEO Ed Woodward’s house last month to express their dissatisfaction with the way the club is run.

Gold and his colleague David Sullivan, co-owners of West Ham, were insulted by fans of a section at the London stadium during the defeat against Burnley in March 2018.

The pair came under fire again due to the Hammers’ bad season when the club David Moyes and the relegation zone ceased.

Gold said, “I know exactly what Ed experienced. I have seen it four or five times and there are a few hundred people.

“The Burnley game was a terrible experience, I can’t tell you.

“My 10-year-old granddaughter said, ‘Grandpa, what do you mean? Aren’t you a liar, grandpa? “I mean, what do you say to a 10 year old? It was terrible.

“The league will come together. We will come together as a unit to protect Ed and punish these perpetrators. It cannot be tolerated.

“Manchester United is a big club, Ed Woodward is a big figure in the game. He cannot worry about his wife and children. “

It was announced on Thursday that fan behavior towards fans, players, club employees or referees will result in a ban for the entire Premier League.

In the meantime, gold insists that West Ham is a club moving in the right direction even though it is in the relegation zone.

He added: “We now have a stadium with 60,000 seats from one with 35,000 seats.

“We understand there were problems with the stadium, but all you have to do is go back and see what you had at West Ham.

“When I was a boy as a fan, I only remember one football club in the old second division, my whole young life was in the old second division.

“At least it’s in the Premier League now. Okay, we’re having a few problems now, but overall we’re moving up.”

