David Haye gives fascinating insights into the deal with Deontay Wilder, warns Tyson Fury of power

David Haye gave a remarkable description of his experience with Deontay Wilder, noting in particular the world-famous power of the bronze bomber.

The British former WBA heavyweight champion had today’s WBC king in stock when he only had an aspiring perspective in 2013.

David Haye shared laps with Deontay Wilder

Now, before Wilder’s rematch with Tyson Fury in December, he remembered the sessions.

Haye said to BT Sport: “I really think he’s the toughest punch heavyweight ever.” It sounds like an exaggeration.

“Wilder hit me in the sparring – and Wladimir Klitschko hit me on the chin with 10-ounce gloves. Wilder hit me on the top of the head with 18-ounce gloves with head protection.”

“I was sparred by Wilder and it had more effect than if Klitschko hit me with 10 ounces of gloves!” @ Billionavidhaye says Deontay Wilder is the hardest heavyweight in history

Check out Fight Breakdown: # WilderFury2 on BT Sport 3 tonight at 9 p.m. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcJYfg0Ie9

– Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 1, 2020

“It wasn’t even clean, it was a glimpse, but I felt it more. I remember thinking after the first sparring,” This guy is going to do something. “

“He was wild everywhere, but the power.

“One thing nobody really mentions is Deontay Wilder’s impact resistance.

Mikey Williams / top spot

Fury meets Wilder again on February 22nd

“He can take a shot. I gave him a few digs; I scolded him a little and he was back and wanted more.

“It’s not just a good chin, its recovery is great, most people you hit with a shot have a little leg pain and are not exactly the same. It will be right back.

“I remember thinking I could hit and take a shot, so I knew this kid would be special from then on once he got his technique up to date.”



