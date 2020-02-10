David Haye makes TWO high demands on ex-savings partner Deontay Wilder

World Boxing News 10/02/2020

David Haye tore open the game book about Deontay Wilder by claiming the American had a big chin before a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Though many see Wilders jaws as a problem when tagged, Brit Haye says there’s nothing wrong with the American’s recovery powers.

Before Wilder vs Fury II, which takes place in Las Vegas on February 22nd, Haye remembered her sparring sessions before “The Bronze Bomber” became world champion.

“One thing that people don’t mention is impact resistance. I’ve never heard anyone say that he (Deontay) can take a shot. He can take a shot,” Haye told Richie Woodall during a breakdown at BT Sport ,

“I gave him a few digs and summoned him a little, and he wanted more. He doesn’t just have a good chin – his recovery is great.

“Most people you hit in one fell swoop and their legs give a little and who are not exactly the same. They step back and it takes a few laps, but it’s his turn again immediately.

“I remember thinking: He can hit and take a shot. Once he’s got his technique in order, he’s the world’s heavyweight champion. I always knew that this boy, as he was then, would be special. “

Haye made Wilder the most devastating knockout artist ever.

“I firmly believe that Deontay Wilder is the toughest punch heavyweight ever,” said the Hayemaker.

“It sounds like an exaggeration. I was hit in the sparring by Wilder and hit on the chin by Wladimir Klitschko with ten ounces of gloves. But it was even more effective to be hit on the top of the head by Wilder with 18-ounce gloves while wearing head protection and it wasn’t even clean. It was a glance. I felt that more.

“I remember that guy after sparring thinking will do something.” He was wild and everywhere, but the Force (was there). “

Wilder remains a little outsider with the bookmakers to do the job he almost finished when he first met. Fury was already depressed in December 2018 and apparently went out. Until he rose from the dead in the twelfth and final round.

If one of the upcoming sessions imitates their last epic, fans will find a real treat in just under two weeks.