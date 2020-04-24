David Jolly Shreds Trump for Covid-19 MisInformation negligence

Former GOP Congressman David Jolie called on the president for a series of leadership failures and personal weaknesses during the paranoia pandemic, especially aiming Donald Trump habit of disclosing unproven or completely unsafe information about public health.

Talking to the MSNBC host Nicole WallaceJolie, who left the Republican Party in 2018, began his argument against Trump by hinting at a portrait of New York for an increasingly frustrated president who stayed at the White House and remained obsessed with the way he The press covers the chaos of his administration at the time. corona response.

“Look, in some ways it’s good that Donald Trump is confined to his room,” Jolie shouted, pushing Wallace to laugh out loud. But then he linked Trump’s frustration with the highly irresponsible comments about a possible disinfectant injection in Covid-19 patients made by the president during a briefing on Thursday’s Coronation. “Most people who would suggest injecting Lysol into your veins will be confined to their room or other institution. I understand that this plays a bad role in the psychology that is obviously maintained in his room, but also in the Americans. And you know what, the American people are not complaining. The American people are seeking the advice of public health officials. Although Donald Trump said he said there were 15 people and it would be zero, then the recommendation for hydroxychloroquine and now the establishment of Lysol, the reality is that the message from Donald Trump is dangerous. It conflicts with that of public health officials, and the less we hear from the president, the safer we are. “

“He’s a man from the Covid-19 outburst who talked and wrote more about his own approval ratings than about the 50,000 Americans who died under his watch,” Jolie continued, without making a fuss. “So, if we need an assessment of the president’s character as he’s locked in his room watching TV so he can make a self-assessment of his own assessments, maybe we’re just ignoring the man.”

“There is everything he can do to threaten the things we do to keep ourselves safe,” Wallace said before resigning to follow Trump’s amateur medical advice, which he tried to justify on Friday, claiming he was just sarcasm. “If there’s anyone out there thinking about injecting chlorine, don’t do it. We only cover it because Trump suggested they do it. But the other side of the catholic seems to be all he could do to help people who don’t.” If he wore a mask for a briefing and did a elbow blow, these behaviors will not only mimic his base, but there is also the whole bucket of missed opportunities to use a bullet of intimidation forever. What do you think about that? “

“The president, through his own character, leads the nation, and every four or eight years we see a president, his character shines in the most difficult moments, not the easiest moments,” Jolie said. “The missed opportunity here is important, not only for the president, I suppose, for his re-election and for the public health of the American people, but it reflects the fact, Nicole, on how broken our American policy is at the moment. And in our broken politics, we have accepted a broken government. The US presidency has been broken by this man. The responsibilities we expected from the office are no longer respected. “

