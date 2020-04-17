David Luiz reveals his doubts about Arsenal after moving from Chelsea

David Luiz says he immediately felt pressure after joining Arsenal (Getty Images)

David Luiz admits he left a question about moving to Arsenal shortly after an unexpected change from Chelsea last summer.

The 32-year-old joined the Gunners as part of a £ 8 million deal last August, but after the poor start of the Unai Emery campaign, Luiz admits he “often wondered why the decision was made.”

Luiz also admits that he was fully aware of the pressure being exerted on him to immediately improve Arsenal’s defense, and claims that it was “difficult” to see Chelsea fans dissatisfied with his decision to leave.

“I’ve always been very happy at Chelsea. And then understanding that my cycle was over, although I thought it would not end in a quick decision, “said Luiz ESPN Brasil.

“I decided to leave Chelsea before I opened my door at Arsenal.

“I know that Arsenal did not come at a great moment, they had strength to defend, I go there and I will have to pay the restaurant bill without food.

“But I’m going because I want something new in my life, I want to learn.

“It wasn’t easy at first. Not only adaptation, but also criticism, sadness of many Chelsea fans for not understanding my personal decisions.

“My respect and love for Chelsea have always been true.

“It was difficult to deal with the emotional part and then play, nothing happened on the pitch, the results did not come.

“Unai is a great trainer and a great person, but it didn’t happen to him either. So you move and try to stay upright and strong.

“I often wondered why this decision was made. Why is this happening? ‘

