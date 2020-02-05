David Moyes has a big job to do to save West Ham from relegation this season

Former West Ham defender Rio Ferdinand believes David Moyes has a big job in keeping the Hammers in the Premier League.

Moyes was named Manuel Pellegrini’s successor in late December – a decision that was not well received by the club’s fans.

David Moyes was commissioned to keep West Ham in the Premier League

The Scot started perfectly in his second game at London Stadium when West Ham defeated Bournemouth 4-0 in his first game.

Since then, the East London team has not won a single league game in six attempts.

In this bleak run, the Hammers fell into the relegation zone, and with two consecutive games against Manchester City and Liverpool before the first winter break, things look grim for the Hammers.

And Ferdinand, a product of the club’s famous talent factory, says Moyes needs to quickly deal with this situation and face its fate.

“You are currently in a relegation battle. Your position tells you everything you need to know,” said Ferdinand at the start of BT’s 4-3-3 strategy.

Rio Ferdinand is concerned about the plight of his former team

Tony Cascarino and Georgie Bingham discuss issues with West Ham United owners

“You have to find a fight somewhere. At the end of the day, nobody has a divine right to be in the Premier League.

“You have spent a lot of money on players who play West Ham. It is not bearing fruit at the moment.”

He continued: “You have good people in the building, especially staff like Mark Noble [the captain].

“He knows his way around West Ham, knows the league and knows what it means for the local people.

“David Moyes has a huge job in his hands. He has to make sure West Ham stays in the league. He has to upgrade this squad now.

“West Ham is the team I grew up on, so of course I want them to do well.

“It is difficult because it can become toxic there very quickly [in the atmosphere]. The fans want to see a certain football style and results – just like with any other football club.

“You have to do some things now, get some momentum and make your results more consistent.”

