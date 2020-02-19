[david-nangle-offers-up-leadership-posts-following-indictment]

BOSTON – The day following he was indicted on a laundry listing of federal expenses linked to financial institution fraud and the inappropriate use of campaign resources, Rep. David Nangle on Wednesday stepped down from his leadership and committee posts in the Massachusetts Home.

In an e-mail to the Property Clerk at 11: 01 a.m., Nangle cited “recent, regrettable events” as the motive he will step down as 2nd division chair in the Property and eliminate himself from his assignments to serve on the Residence Committee on Ethics and the Property Committee on Guidelines.

“Due to new, regrettable activities I believe it would be in the finest interest of the House of Representatives that I action down from my leadership posture and committee assignments,” Nangle wrote. “It has been an extreme honor to provide you, my colleagues and the citizens of the Commonwealth in my placement as Division Flooring Chief.”

Nangle’s place as a division chief carried a $30,000 stipend on top rated of his $66,257 base income as a legislator.

On Tuesday, Nangle pleaded not responsible to 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of lender fraud, nine counts of earning phony statements to a bank, and five counts of submitting wrong tax returns.

Magistrate Judge Page Kelley ordered Nangle to be unveiled on a $25,000 unsecured bond with numerous problems on his journey and a requirement that he not gamble. He is due back again in court docket in mid-March.

Property Speaker Robert DeLeo explained in a Tuesday assertion that the allegations versus Nangle are “serious and troubling and, if correct, represent a significant betrayal of the public have confidence in,” but he had not claimed irrespective of whether Nangle would retain his leadership and committee posts even though awaiting trial.

This is a acquiring story.