David Olney dies during a performance at the 30A Festival in Florida

Singer-songwriter David Olney died at the age of 71 after falling silent and bowing his head during a performance at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida on Saturday evening.

Some press reports said he “collapsed” on stage, but that’s not entirely true: Olney was just sitting in his chair, causing some viewers and even the musicians next to him to assume that he was simply taking a break before they did it became clear what had happened and lowered him to the stage.

Olney gave his second festival appearance of the day as part of an “in the round” song exchange show with Amy Rigby, who sat next to him and described his last moments.

“Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and closed his eyes,” Rigby wrote on Facebook. “He was very quiet, sitting upright with his guitar and wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket we laughed at because it was raining like hell in front of the boathouse where we played – I just want the picture to be so graceful is and dignified as it was because at first glance it looked like he was just taking a moment. “

Rigby added, “Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we had to resuscitate him. Doctors in the audience and 30A people all worked so hard to get him to … We all lost someone last night, which is important. “

Miller described the scene similarly in his own post: “David was playing a song as he paused, said ‘I’m sorry’ and put his chin to his chest. He never dropped his guitar or fell off his chair. It was so simple and gentle as he was. We brought him down and did our best to resuscitate him until the rescue workers arrived. … The world lost a good one last night. But we still have his job. And it still inspires . And always will. REST IN PEACE. “

A half-hour performance that Olney had given earlier in the day was recorded on video and posted on YouTube.

Olney was a revered figure in the folk rock and Americana community, who had recorded 20 of their own albums and whose songs were covered by Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury and his former roommate Steve Earle.

The late Townes Van Zandt said to Olney: “Every time someone asks me who my favorite music authors are … I say Mozart, Lightnin Hopkins, Bob Dylan and Dave Olney. Dave Olney is one of the best songwriters I have ever written heard – and that’s right. I mean that from the heart. “

Harris in particular made Olney aware of Wrecking Ball as a songwriter with her cover versions of “Jerusalem Tomorrow” (1993) and “Deeper Well” (1995).

David Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival. (YouTube)

Olney first became known as a member of the X-Rays, a rather rough band that was signed to the Rounder label in the early 1980s and opened to acts like Elvis Costello. He also later recorded in his productive career as a solo artist for Rounder, along with other labels like Philco.

He had just finished a new album. Brett Ryan Stewart wrote on his Facebook page: “Yesterday, I, Arana and Irakli had spent the day finalizing the album we made with David Olney, the moment we clicked the save button we shouted together: ‘We did it!’ we got the news that David who was performing in Florida had died on stage. It’s all very surreal. I’m so thankful for the time we had together recognized a related spirit in him from the start: First, his stories, his encouragement, his wisdom, undoubtedly one of the funniest, gentlest, most thoughtful, and most charming curios that graced the earth.

The 30A Songwriters Festival takes place in 32 locations along scenic Highway 30A on the Florida coast. The acoustics of many shows attract folk, Americana, and roots artists, although Brian Wilson, as one of the headliners this year, also puts other genres in the foreground.

Olney played his third festival performance when he passed away after playing with Amelia White and Mary Bragg the night before his solo show on Saturday afternoon. He was also scheduled to appear at the Folk Alliance meeting in New Orleans this week.

Born in 1948, the musician moved to Nashville in 1973 and became part of a pioneering alternative country scene that included Earle, Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Rodney Crowell. Aside from performing his own material, Olney performed at shows like a contemporary update of “As You Like It” at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, and it was known that he wrote his own sonnets. Emmylou Harris said: “David Olney tells wonderful stories with characters who hold onto the hope of lasting love as they cross the deep chasm into this long, dark night of the soul.”

Olney is survived by his wife Regine, daughter Lillian and son Redding. Services have not yet been set.

After his death, some fans and friends released videos that shared his lighter side, such as his cover of the Nancy Sinatra / Lee Hazlewood classic “These Boots Are Made For Malkin ‘”, which revived the go-go choreography of the original.

Others naturally opted for his more elegant numbers, such as “The moment I say goodbye”, with these texts:

The ceiling will fall to the floor The windows will go out the door The old clock will lose time And reason will run out of rhyme

The sea will no longer be blue. The truth will no longer be true. And all that’s left is a lie. The moment I say goodbye to you

Tomorrow will never start. It will end forever. The sun will fall from the sky. The moment I say goodbye to you.

