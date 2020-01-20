David Olney dies on stage during the song after apologizing to the audience and closing his eyes

Nashville singer-songwriter David Olney died when he appeared on stage after apologizing to the crowd and closing his eyes.

The 71-year-old Nashville artist suffered an obvious heart attack last night (January 18) at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. A doctor in the audience helped him resuscitate him, but Olney didn’t answer.

Amy Rigby, an artist who appeared alongside Olney, shared the news on Facebook.

“David Olney, a beautiful man, a legend, a songwriter, died last night,” began her posting. “Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and closed his eyes.

“He was very quiet, sitting upright with his guitar and wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket that we laughed at because it rained like hell in front of the boathouse where we played – I just want the picture to be like this graceful and graceful is worthy as it was, because at first glance it looked like he was only taking a moment. “

David Olney, a handsome man, a legend, a songwriter, died last night. I sat next to him in the group, had …

Posted by Amy Rigby on Sunday January 19, 2020

She added: “It’s hard to post about it because I can’t really believe he’s gone. I’m so sorry for his wife and family and friends and all the people who loved him and his music. Even those who have never heard of him. “

Earlier in the day, Olney was recorded during a 30-minute acoustic interlude session with the local radio station WUWF 88.1. You can see it below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v73VQVZpViA (/ embed)

Olney, a native of Rhode Island, helped broaden the horizons of American roots music during his five-year career, for which he has spent most of his time in Nashville since arriving in 1973.

His discography includes more than 20 solo albums, of which “This Side or the Other” is his most recent in 2018. He also received high praise for his song “Deeper Well”, recorded by Emmylou Harris on their 1994 Grammy Award-winning album “Wrecking Ball”.

Olney’s official website called him: “A key member of the Nashville music community since moving to Music City in 1973.”