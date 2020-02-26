david-ortiz-estate-sale-poll:-what’s-the-weirdest-item-up-for-grabs?

Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors
February 26, 2020 at 5: 55 pm
-
Asparagus rug (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Faux potted plant (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
New-in-box Louis Vuitton luggage lock (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Folding massage table (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Belt with Spider-Man belt buckle (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Pig dishes (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Wally lunchbox (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Louis Vuitton Armoire Malle snow globe (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Vitamin Water fridge (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
New-in-box Lladro wedding figurine (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Geisha Dolls (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Signed oversized check (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Nautical decor (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Wine-themed fountain (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Wine glass markers (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Step stool (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Corner etagere (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Frog statue (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Stone owl (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Rolls Royce neon sign (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
KINGSFORD miniature charcoal grill (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Framed kimono (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Rooster rug (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Coffee shop sign (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Another fan (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Dyson fan (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
A Honeywell fan (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Flower bowl (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Sunglasses from Ed Hardy, Christian Audigier, Prada and others (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
New Balance David Ortiz footlocker (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
(Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
David Ortiz commemorative Coca-Cola bottles (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Customized 34 Hoverboard (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Fenway pennant (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
David Ortiz bobbleheads in original boxes (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Batting helmets (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Green Monster board (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
David Ortiz duffle bag (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Custom made David Ortiz clippings book (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Batting gloves (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
2005 All-Star Game cleats (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Caps (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
David Ortiz tee shirts (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Boston Strong license plates (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Monogrammed fireplace screen and fireplace tools (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
David Ortiz doormat (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Ortiz wreath (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
This is our @#$?%! city! (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Artist’s proof photograph of Ted Williams, signed by artist, Philip Porcella (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Framed prints of a bathroom (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Route 66 table (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
HP PSC 2210 All-in-one printer/fax/scanner/copier (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Deer sculptures (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
-
Valentino and Gucci shoes (Photo courtesy of Exceptional Estate Sales)
If you’re looking for an asparagus rug, Louis Vuitton luggage lock or pig dishes — you’re in luck!
David Ortiz is holding an estate sale Saturday at his Weston home — and those quirky items are just a few of the strange things for sale.
What do you think is the weirdest item up for grabs? Take our poll to weigh in.
See our photo gallery above for more of Big Papi’s wacky stuff and Red Sox memorabilia.