[david-pastrnak-scores-forty-third-target-in-ot-to-deliver-bruins-earlier-oilers]

EDMONTON — Not a lot was particular about distinctive teams on Wednesday night time, but it did not make any difference,

The Bruins went -for-seven on the power enjoy and penalty get rid of permitted the Oilers to tie the game in the 3rd interval to mail it to extra time, but David Pastrnak saved the day with a breakaway in time beyond regulation to give the Bruins a 2-one acquire at Rogers Put.

The Bruins have only permitted 3 goals against when considering that January 19, a decline to the Crimson Wings, and they held the Oilers down early and withstood their late hurry to get their fourth game in a row.

Patrice Bergeron, inching in direction of matching his occupation substantial, took a pass from Brad Marchand that break up the protection with 9: 05 long gone in the body and dangled his way in direction of the net, potting his 27th tally and placing the Bruins in advance 1-.

The Bruins didn’t see good results on their initial electrical power energy performs, which includes a 4 minute double-small for substantial sticking from Kailer Yamamoto on Charlie Coyle at the stop of the to start with period of time.

Edmonton completed the 1st body with just two pictures on purpose, but redeemed them selves with a flurry on a electricity perform midway by the next.

The Oilers struggled by means of another energy enjoy afterwards, their second they slice short by committing a penalty of their possess, but hung about and shut the photographs gap promptly.

Whilst the Bruins couldn’t locate the internet again into the 3rd, they authorized the Oilers — Connor McDavid-fewer and all — to cling all-around. They gave Edmonton its fourth power participate in early in the 3rd with a Karson Kuhlman tripping call, and that time, they struck.

With 16: 18 still left in the body, and 17 seconds remaining on the power perform, Ethan Bear blasted a shot from the corner of the blue line tipped in by Sam Gagner in excess of Tuukka Rask’s glove to make it a 1-one recreation.

The Bruins were being gifted a prospect to reply five: 25 into the body from an Oilers much too quite a few men penalty, and they could not just take advantage in opposition to the Oilers next-rated energy enjoy in the league.

Tempers boiled above nine: 34 into the third following Alex Chiasson ran Matt Grzelcyk into the boards and a mini-brawl at the rear of Rask’s internet ensued, but Joakim Nordstrom attained the only roughing contact to set the Oilers back on the man edge. Charlie Coyle broke in toward the Oilers internet, in which Edmonton goalie Mike Smith batted it away, but Coyle was slashed and it turned the third Oilers electricity participate in they minimize small with a penalty of their personal.

It was the seventh consecutive electrical power engage in the Bruins did not rating.

Pastrnak was despatched to the box for a trip with 2: 30 remaining, providing the Oilers a golden possibility to take the sport in advance of overtime, but they scarcely received a shot on web, and it went to the excess body.

Pastrnak created up for that and extra 1: 14 into OT.

With his 43rd aim of the season, Pastrnak tucked the puck underneath Smith off a pass from David Krejci to get the gain.

The Bruins facial area the Flames in Calgary on Friday in the 3rd game of the highway excursion.