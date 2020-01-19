David Pratt: The disturbing implications of the murder of Soleimani

Like a ghostly ghost, their convoy of trucks came out of the dust thrown by the desert. In a few minutes, they had stopped on the side of the road next to us. The aging vehicles were heavily loaded, filled with bags and bedding, above which sat men in paramilitary uniforms covered in fine, dun-colored dust and rocking assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

At first glance, they were a rude and intimidating group, most of them sullen or overexcited after spending weeks on the front lines of the small Iraqi town of Tal Afar, known for its sectarian hatred and massacre.

“Hashd al-Shabi,” announced my Arabic-speaking colleague in a disturbing manner, referring to the Iraqi Shiite Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) to which these fighters belonged. Their identity was confirmed by the huge flags and banners draped in their vehicles representing the Iraqi religious Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and some of his Iranian counterparts.

Despite their gruff appearance, the men turned out to be an affable group, openly engaging in conversation with the two Western journalists whom they had unexpectedly stumbled upon on their way to the Iraqi city of Mosul, where they were to reinforce the others who were fighting the Sunni jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) Group.

Looking back on this meeting a few years ago, it was not a meeting that I would like to repeat right now in light of the volatile events that have taken place in recent days.

Because it is hard to imagine that such fighters are well disposed towards the West at this time after the American drone strike on Thursday which killed PMU chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis alongside Major General Qasem Soleimani, the brain Iranian behind these militias.

As the long-standing head of the Quds Force (IRGC) of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran and the architect of almost all major operations of the Iranian military and intelligence services over the past two decades, he is frankly difficult to exaggerate the importance of the assassination of Soleimani. the United States.

“More than anyone else, Soleimani was responsible for the creation of an arc of influence – which Iran calls its” axis of resistance “- stretching from the Gulf of Oman through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to the eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea. “Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent and national security analyst, wrote in a 2018 profile.

Soleimani, who once described himself as “the smallest soldier”, could have had a discreet stature in his behavior and possess what an American journalist described as “an underestimated charisma”, but the man who survived the horrors of the Iran-Iraq trench war the conflict of the 80s was a force to be reckoned with.

Aside from the United States’ antipathy toward Soleimani, 62, no country may have had more reason to fear and despise the Iranian general and his Quds force in the Middle East than Israel.

It is therefore a measure of the recognition and obsession of the Jewish State for Soleimani that on its anniversary last March, the Israeli Defense Forces (the IDF tweeted a video of a layered cake with animated images of the birthday greetings of all Iranian proxies from Hezbollah to Hamas.

As the video draws to a close, the cake explodes after being hit by Israeli missiles, a clear message of intent from Iran’s sworn enemy.

The fact that the Americans appear to have beaten the Israelis by delivering Soleimani’s coup de grace will not disturb the regime of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at all.

“The job done” will be the mood in Jerusalem, even as Israel is now preparing for the expected retaliatory response from Tehran.

Curiously, given that the Israelis themselves have had Soleimani in their sights several times and have failed to act, this raises the question of why the Americans chose this particular moment to strike the fatal blow.

If we are to believe Washington’s explanation, then Soleimani was already touring his proxies by preparing more attacks against American targets like the missile strikes that killed an American civilian contractor and wounded several American soldiers in an Iraqi base in Kirkuk.

“Soleimani was planning imminent and sinister attacks against American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and dismissed him,” Trump told reporters Friday at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida. “We took action last night to stop a war. We have taken no steps to start a war. ”

This Soleimani was seen as an enemy of the United States and a terrorist that neither Republicans nor Democrats disputed. No one mourned his death, but some were also united in expressing concern that there were reports that more attacks on American interests were imminent and that Trump’s order to act unilaterally would bring closer the United States of an unsolvable war with Iran.

After all, it was war itself that the President insisted on following the assassination of Soleimani that he was trying to “stop”.

As asked by the chairman of the House of Representatives’ intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, a Democrat, why did Trump now choose to act against Soleimani, when previous administrations decided that such a measure increase risk in the region?

“If the administration has a broader strategy, it still needs to articulate it,” Schiff told reporters.

And therein lies one of the crucial questions regarding American policy in the Middle East. Exactly what, if any, strategy the Trump administration could not do at the behest of a blundering commander-in-chief.

To be clear, it is an American president who, far from extracting America from the quagmire of conflicts in the region and bringing “our boys” home, only confuses Washington at every turn.

“As far as Iran is concerned, the assassination is a strategic mistake entirely made by Trump,” said Stephen M Walt, professor of international affairs at Harvard University, in the influential US-based Foreign Policy magazine yesterday. -United.

“Inspired by Saudi Arabia, Israel, warmongering institutes such as the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and some of its wealthy donors, the president abandoned the multilateral agreement that successfully capped the Iranian nuclear program and also created a diplomatic opening that a more skilled administration might be used to attacking Iran’s regional activities, “added Walt, summing up the frustrations of many American observers in the Middle East.

In addition, Walt points out, Trump has also launched a full-blown economic warfare program against Iran that has sought to force the country to change Washington’s foreign policy and possibly even overthrow the regime there. , despite Trump’s insistence to the contrary.

If recent polls in the United States are something for the American public to do, also be wary of Trump’s motives. According to a University of Maryland poll conducted in September of last year from a nationally representative sample of respondents, the American public does not believe that American interests justify a war with Iran. Even among Republicans, only 34% say war should be on the table to protect American interests. These figures were also compiled before the last assassination of Soleimani whose tactical justification remains questionable.

As for Tehran itself, it has already made it clear that it will not give in to such pressure from the Trump administration, especially since, in many circles, Soleimani was publicly venerated in Iran.

Which brings us to the other question that is on everyone’s lips regarding the magnitude and form of Tehran’s response?

Iran’s response to date has been robust but calibrated. A sequence of rockets targeting the US presence in Iraq throughout the fall was more troublesome than threatening, although the attack that killed an American contractor near Kirkuk clearly changed that standard. As one observer noted, Iran has many weapons of reprisals from “pirates in Hezbollah”.

Ironically, largely because of Soleimani’s efforts to mobilize the intelligence and military resources of the Qods Force of the Revolutionary Guards of which he was the leader, Iran would not start from scratch to gather its response.

“What the Iranians have in front of them is a menu of potential routes they could take. It could be direct or indirect, ”said Naysan Rafati, an Iranian analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG).

In recent years, Iranian hackers have erased the computer servers of the Saudi public oil company Aramco, breached the networks of dozens of American banks, and have been accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Aggressive cyber attacks offer Tehran a potential weapon to fight back on a global scale, but it is far from the only international weapon in its arsenal. In the past, when necessary, the Quds Force has been responsible for orchestrating attacks against targets ranging from Latin America to Eastern Europe and South Asia.

It has also been linked to many plots in Western countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, the United States and the United Kingdom in recent years. But it is in the Middle East that all retaliatory efforts will most likely be concentrated.

“In its immediate vicinity, Iran could set up a response almost immediately, like last week’s attack on the US embassy in Iraq,” said Nick Rasmussen, former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center .

“In the wider Middle East, it could take longer for Iran, but its agents could still threaten US personnel, businessmen and tourists,” Rasmussen told NBC News.

Iran’s strong presence in Lebanon via Hezbollah makes the possibility of retaliation against American targets there a distinct possibility. Hezbollah has influence over large areas of Lebanon, including parts of Beirut, and has the capacity to launch attacks against American targets in the country.

Similarly in Yemen, Iran could push the Houthi rebels there to also launch reprisal attacks against the American allies, even if Iran does not directly control this group.

The Houthis have a robust arsenal of drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, which they used to carry out attacks in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and surrounding waters such as the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. Potential targets include, but are not limited to, airports, critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, military targets and ships transiting the Red Sea.

As the online geopolitical intelligence platform Stratfor pointed out, attacks on the oil processing facilities of Abqaiq and Khurais have barely cut half of Saudi oil production in just four months. While the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, many analysts said Iran was behind the strike due to its level of sophistication.

And then, of course, there is Iraq on the soil of which Soleimani was killed. Even before his death, the risk was already high that Iranian-backed Iraqi militias such as the PMU would attack the assets of American and Western forces and potentially commercial interests. During numerous visits to Iraq in recent times, I have witnessed for myself the growing influence of these PMUs and the combatants in their ranks, like those I met on the road that day ago. a few years near Mosul.

While some Iranian-backed militias led by leaders like Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was killed with Soleimani on Thursday are not popular among many Iraqis, US measures to stir up conflict with Iran on Iraqi soil have already injected serious diplomatic tension into Baghdad’s relations with Washington and fueled the nascent efforts of the Iraqi parliament to reassess Iraq’s security cooperation with the United States.

All this does not bode well for the ongoing fight against the jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) group, which, far from being an exhausted force, are showing signs of revitalization in Iraq. One can guess whether, for example, the Iraqi security forces will continue to work with the Americans in this vital role. One can only wonder if these crucial factors were fully taken into account when Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani on Thursday.

As a recent report on Iran’s regional strategy by security think tank Le Center Soufan concluded, Tehran has long since developed a “game manual” under the supervision of Soleimani to “integrate armed factions pro-Iranians in political movements with gradually increasing influence and capacity.

At the moment, there is great uncertainty about what exactly Iran will do next. But one thing is certain, this “playbook” will now open and reprisals are coming. The form it will take may well determine the course of the Middle East for the months and years to come. Donald Trump may still regret the day he gave the order to assassinate Qasem Soleimani.