David Roback, co-founder of the commonly celebrated alt-rock group Mazzy Star, died Monday, a consultant for the band verified. A induce of demise was not exposed. Roback was 61.

Roback established Mazzy Star with Hope Sandoval in the late Eighties and served as the band’s guitarist, keyboardist and producer. Among 1990 and 1996, Mazzy Star introduced 3 critically acclaimed albums that blended aspiration pop, psychedelia and touches of blues and folk with some of the blown-out textures of Nineties alt-rock: She Hangs Brightly in 1990, So Tonight That I Might See in 1993 and Between My Swan in 1996.