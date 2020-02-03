David Schwimmer replies to the reaction to the differences between the friends

Friends star David Schwimmer has apologized for his controversial comments on the diversity issue in the sitcom from the 1990s.

A few weeks ago, he told The Guardian that the show was groundbreaking in many ways, so he wasn’t interested in the criticism that the show didn’t age well.

“Maybe there should be a purely black or a purely Asian friend,” said the actor to the magazine. “But I was aware of the lack of diversity and for years I have been committed to ensuring that Ross starts with women from (color). One of the first friends I had on the show was an Asian American, and later I made an appointment with African American women. That was a very conscious push for me. “

Ross and Julie

Ross and Charlie

actress Erika Alexander tweeted the article with a devastating message to the actor.

“Hey @DavidSchwimmer – are you seriously telling me that you have never heard of Living Single? We invented the template! Welcome, brother.;)”, She wrote before adding, “David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian:” Maybe there should only be black friends or only Asian friends. “

Living Single, a sitcom that aired from 1992 to 1998, followed the lives of six African-American friends who lived in Brooklyn. Friends broadcast on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Schwimmer apologized in a long reply to the actress.

“As you know, in a recent interview for The Guardian, I was asked how I felt (for the thousandth time) that Friends restarted immediately after a conversation about diversity on the show, so I offered other options for show a redesign of today. I didn’t want to imply that Living Single didn’t exist or didn’t come to Friends, which I knew, ”he said, adding that quotations are sometimes“ put together ”and later“ repurposed ”by others.

