[david-silva-races-to-get-well-from-injuries-in-time-for-authentic-madrid-clash]

LONDON, Feb 20 ― Manchester Metropolis supervisor Pep Guardiola hopes David Silva will be match for following week’s Champions League clash versus Authentic Madrid soon after the midfielder was injured for the duration of the 2- get from West Ham.

Silva limped off in the closing times at the Etihad Stadium yesterday just after becoming caught by a crunching deal with from West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna.

Guardiola promptly asked Silva about the extent of the personal injury on the touchline and, while he does not consider the dilemma is especially severe, there is nevertheless some question about his availability for the final 16 very first leg in Spain upcoming Wednesday.

“He explained to me that he felt a thing. But I never believe it was a big problem,” Guardiola said.

“I will know (on Thursday) accurately. He played really very well and we will see in the future days.

“He advised me he experienced more caution soon after what happened near the target. We will see with the health professionals.”

City’s journey to the Bernabeu has taken on included emphasis in the wake of UEFA handing the club a two-yr ban from European competitions for “serious breaches” of Economical Reasonable Play regulations.

Except if Town gain their enchantment, this time will be Guardiola’s very last prospect to gain the Champions League right until the 2022-23 marketing campaign.

Like Silva, Metropolis winger Raheem Sterling is also an injury doubt for the True showdown as he recovers from a hamstring trouble suffered at the get started of the thirty day period.

But Guardiola was boosted by the return in opposition to West Ham of French centre-back again Aymeric Laporte, who manufactured only his second appearance since struggling a major knee injury in August.

“I’m delighted with the end result and staying again on the pitch at the Etihad. The people today right here force me to do a superior job,” Laporte explained.

“To be back actively playing at residence, I am satisfied with that. It was difficult for me becoming out of the staff for this prolonged time but I’m joyful to be back again with my workforce-mates.” ― AFP