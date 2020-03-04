[david-sofa-takes-early-guide-in-race-for-4th-district-supervisor]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent David Couch has grabbed an early direct from challenger Emilio Huerta in the race for 4th District Supervisor.

With 85 of 131 districts reporting, Couch been given 60.69 p.c of the vote compared to Huerta’s 39.31 per cent.

Sofa was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and served 14 many years on the Bakersfield Town Council. An alumnus of Bakersfield Large College, he labored in the money services industry for far more than 20 yrs before becoming a member of the county.

Huerta, a nearby legal professional and son of civil rights chief Dolores Huerta ran in 2016 for the 21st Congressional District, dropping to David Valadao. Raised in Kern County, he put in years residing in Keene, where by Cesar Chavez is buried.