David Stern commemoration: sports legends remind the former NBA commissioner

NEW YORK – David Stern was remembered on Tuesday as a mentor and leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend.

He was an angel to Magic Johnson.

Johnson remembered Stern’s strong support after the Hall of Fame player heard he had HIV, and what it was the former NBA commissioner who let him play in the All-Star Game 1992, despite the fears of some players who were maintained the darkest time of his life.

“That game saved my life,” said Johnson.

Johnson was one of the speakers at a memorial for Stern, who died on January 1 at the age of 77 after a brain haemorrhage a few weeks earlier.

Radio City Music Hall was filled with what Commissioner Adam Silver called one of the largest collections of basketball talent in one location, from powerful great men Bill Russell and Yao Ming to dazzling distributors such as Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

They listened to stories about Stern, not only because of his brilliance as a businessman, but also for his dedication to social responsibility and his love for his family. Speakers, ranging from colleagues in the competition to friends from before he got there, talked about how Stern would help people arrange the doctor’s appointments and score All-Star tickets, and how he was happy to offer his help – especially, noticed Silver on when it was not requested.

Stern spent 30 years as a commissioner, the longest-running leader of the competition, and Silver noted that few people in the room would have had the opportunities they would have had in life without Stern, whose long-time office at NBA headquarters was just a block away.

“He belongs on this big stage,” Silver said. “He has changed the world.”

The 2½ hour ceremony began with Silver and ended with comments from the two sons of Stern. Eric Stern revealed his father’s love for rough jokes, while older brother Andrew remembered how Stern refused to give up his wooden wagon, even long after he could afford BMW’s.

They both noted that Stern wanted to be at their events, even if long hours at the office meant he had to miss the start.

Of course not everyone saw that side of Stern. Few escaped a nasty tirade if they did not meet Stern’s high expectations, and Pat Riley received beats and fines for criticizing referees, saying that Stern would constantly tell him to get better.

Improving things was a mission of Stern. The more the NBA grew and the further the reach grew, the more Stern insisted that it increase his commitment to help others. Photos and videos shown before the speakers seemed to see as many images of NBA Cares events as of basketball events, where Stern helped build houses or read with children in libraries.

“Shame on us, he would say, if we don’t do everything we can with the platform that we have,” said Kathy Behrens, president of the NBA for social responsibility and player programs.

Stern joined the NBA at a time when the competition fought for attention, plagued by drug problems in the 1970s and struggled to win the interest of mainstream America when nearly three-quarters of the players were black.

But Stern drove employees in the competition and in the teams to work through it, to turn the competition into what he thought it could become.

“No one had a better crystal ball than David Stern,” said Val Ackerman, the Great East Commissioner who was previously president of the WNBA and a Stern assistant at the NBA.

Ackerman choked when he discussed Stern’s commitment to women’s sport, how he was at the first WNBA competition in New York in 1997 and remained a champion of the competition even when there were early opponents.

“For all the advances in women’s team sport since that auspicious night, I hope that historians will write that women’s basketball and the WNBA did it for the first time and have left a trail,” said Ackerman. “I hope they will write that David, although always quick to ward off credit, has been the main figure in women’s sports movement since Billie Jean King.”

Then, while King was present, Ackerman closed her comments by reading in an e-mail that Stern had sent her with the results of the WNBA.

“As usual, I can’t say it better,” she said. “We really owe him.”

The same goes for Johnson, who said that Stern would constantly check him to make sure he was healthy, and ask Johnson’s wife if he ate well.

“I’m going to miss my friend. I’m going to miss my angel,” said Johnson, “and who’s going to be at the All-Star Game now to make sure I’m okay?”