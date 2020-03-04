[david-valadao-issues-assertion-as-early-returns-show-him-in-lead-for-21st-congressional-district-seat]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Congressman David Valadao was in the direct for the 21st Congressional District seat in early voting Tuesday.

Valadao had 56 per cent of the vote with 116 of 352 precincts reporting, forward of the 34.three % gained by incumbent T.J. Cox.

“I am honored to have earned the vote of so several voters across the Central Valley,” Valadao reported in an emailed statement. “We crafted a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and No Party Desire voters in the course of Fresno, Kern Kings and Tulare counties who are all set to have Congress start operating for them all over again. From water to trade to the overall economy, almost everywhere I go voters want politicians to set aside the partisan fights and get to get the job done on the issues that issue. That is exactly what I prepare to do. I glance forward to earning the voters’ support yet again in November.”

Valadao represented the 21st District for three conditions till he was defeated by Cox in 2018.

Of the two other challengers, Ricardo De La Fuente had 7.3 % of the vote, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente obtained 2.five per cent.

The 21st District incorporates Kings County and areas of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.