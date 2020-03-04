[david-valadao-qualified-prospects-in-twenty-first-congressional-district-primary,-incumbent-cox-ready-for-race-in-november]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Congressman David Valadao acquired the most votes for the 21st Congressional District seat Tuesday.

Valadao had 53.one p.c of the vote with all 352 precincts reporting, ahead of the 36.one percent received by incumbent T.J. Cox.

“I am honored to have gained the vote of so numerous voters throughout the Central Valley,” Valadao reported in an emailed assertion. “We created a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and No Social gathering Preference voters throughout Fresno, Kern Kings and Tulare counties who are completely ready to have Congress begin doing the job for them again. From h2o to trade to the economic climate, just about everywhere I go voters want politicians to set apart the partisan fights and get to operate on the difficulties that issue. Which is just what I program to do. I glance forward to earning the voters’ aid yet again in November.”

Valadao represented the 21st District for 3 conditions until finally he was defeated by Cox in 2018.

T.J. Cox’s marketing campaign issued a assertion Wednesday morning about the outcomes of the Tremendous Tuesday contest reminding voters Valadao won the most important in 2018 far too.

“We all know this race will be made a decision in November,” Cox reported in the statement.

“Remember, just two brief several years back Mr. Valadao defeat me in the major by 26 points. We went on to victory in the common election by out-working him, by currently being in the local community, listening to the voters’ requirements, and promising to make a serious distinction in their life.”

Of the two other challengers, Ricardo De La Fuente experienced eight.3 per cent of the vote, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente obtained two.five %.

The 21st District contains Kings County and elements of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

Go through Cox’s entire statement down below: