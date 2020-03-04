[david-valadao-qualified-prospects-in-twenty-first-congressional-district-primary,-incumbent-cox-ready-for-race-in-november]

Posted:
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Congressman David Valadao acquired the most votes for the 21st Congressional District seat Tuesday.
Valadao had 53.one p.c of the vote with all 352 precincts reporting, ahead of the 36.one percent received by incumbent T.J. Cox.
“I am honored to have gained the vote of so numerous voters throughout the Central Valley,” Valadao reported in an emailed assertion. “We created a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and No Social gathering Preference voters throughout Fresno, Kern Kings and Tulare counties who are completely ready to have Congress begin doing the job for them again. From h2o to trade to the economic climate, just about everywhere I go voters want politicians to set apart the partisan fights and get to operate on the difficulties that issue. Which is just what I program to do. I glance forward to earning the voters’ aid yet again in November.”
Valadao represented the 21st District for 3 conditions until finally he was defeated by Cox in 2018.
T.J. Cox’s marketing campaign issued a assertion Wednesday morning about the outcomes of the Tremendous Tuesday contest reminding voters Valadao won the most important in 2018 far too.
“We all know this race will be made a decision in November,” Cox reported in the statement.
“Remember, just two brief several years back Mr. Valadao defeat me in the major by 26 points. We went on to victory in the common election by out-working him, by currently being in the local community, listening to the voters’ requirements, and promising to make a serious distinction in their life.”
Of the two other challengers, Ricardo De La Fuente experienced eight.3 per cent of the vote, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente obtained two.five %.
The 21st District contains Kings County and elements of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
Go through Cox’s entire statement down below:
Due to the fact our election, we have carried out just that. Just last Friday, the House passed my bill to cut health and fitness treatment costs by producing asthma inhalers obtainable to people, whether or not or not they’ve hit their insurance coverage deductible. And final slide, President Trump signed my Family members Farmer Aid Act into regulation. We passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to legalize the agricultural workforce and we’re on the way towards repairing the Friant-Kern Canal and obtaining h2o to underserved communities in the Valley. I promised results and we delivered.
Nevertheless, the truth of the matter is we’re continue to in this struggle as underdogs. When you are fighting for functioning families, you have to fight the big revenue pursuits in Washington. Though that hasn’t built me shut close friends with the specific interests, it is intended genuine progress for the Central Valley.
There have been a range of challenges at polling areas and with mail ballots throughout the Central Valley. I sincerely hope our county elections officers can do the job with our Secretary of State to take care of these difficulties, particularly prior to the Common Election. California voters should be assured their vote counts and their voice issues.
I want to thank my tireless supporters and volunteers who are waging this campaign just as hard as I’m fighting for functioning Valley family members. Thank you to my spouse, Kathy, who conjures up me just about every working day, and to my little ones and the youngsters of the Central Valley, whose dazzling futures make this operate well worth it.
Rep. T.J. Cox (D – Fresno)