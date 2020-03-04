david-valadao-qualified-prospects-tj-cox-in-district-21-principal-effects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — With 100% of precincts reporting, David Valadao prospects TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. Home of Associates.

Valadao has 53.1% of the vote and Cox with 36.1% of the vote. Ricardo De La Fuente experienced 8.3% of the vote.

Simply click listed here to be taken to our are living regional results page

The prime two candidates in the March three key will advance and sq. off in the common election in November. Valadao is attempting to retake the seat he misplaced to Cox two many years in the past.

Valadao introduced the subsequent assertion in reaction to the outcomes of the key:

“I am honored to have gained the vote of so quite a few voters across the Central Valley. We built a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and No Bash Preference voters all through Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties who are ready to have Congress commence operating for them once again. From drinking water to trade to the overall economy, almost everywhere I go voters want politicians to set aside the partisan fights and get to operate on the difficulties that subject. That’s particularly what I system to do. I look forward to earning voters’ assistance all over again in November.”