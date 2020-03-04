[david-valadao-troubles-statement-as-returns-show-him-in-lead-for-twenty-first-congressional-district-seat]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Previous Congressman David Valadao gained the most votes for the 21st Congressional District seat Tuesday.

Valadao experienced 53.one per cent of the vote with all 352 precincts reporting, in advance of the 36.one percent been given by incumbent T.J. Cox.

“I am honored to have acquired the vote of so many voters throughout the Central Valley,” Valadao said in an emailed statement. “We developed a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and No Bash Desire voters through Fresno, Kern Kings and Tulare counties who are all set to have Congress start out doing work for them all over again. From water to trade to the financial system, everywhere I go voters want politicians to put apart the partisan fights and get to do the job on the issues that issue. That is exactly what I program to do. I glance ahead to earning the voters’ support again in November.”

Valadao represented the 21st District for a few phrases until finally he was defeated by Cox in 2018.

Of the two other challengers, Ricardo De La Fuente had 8.three per cent of the vote, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente gained two.5 %.

The 21st District features Kings County and elements of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.