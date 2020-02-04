Davion Johnson accused of robbing Grindr data at Near North Side hotels

A 20-year-old man from Sauk Village was charged with recent robberies of men who arranged data via the online app Grindr at Near North Side hotels.

Davion Johnson was arrested on Monday and charged with three incidents, one of which reportedly threatened a 42-year-old man with a stun gun and stole his property in a hotel on January 23 in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said Chicago.

The W Chicago-Lakeshore hotel is on that block, on 644 N. Lake Shore Drive.

Davion Johnson Chicago police

The 42-year-old told the police that he was in town during a stopover when he agreed to meet someone through a dating app, the police said. After meeting him in the lobby, they went to his room, where a man showed a taser and stole his phone, credit cards, and money, the police said.

Johnson was also identified in a raid on November 6 at a motel in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, police said. A 57-year-old man told the police that he had arranged a dating site to meet someone in a hotel room, but opened the door and noticed that the man did not look like his profile picture, police said. The man grabbed his wallet and ran out of the room.

A day earlier on November 5, Johnson would have met someone for a “connection” to an apartment in the 1200 block of North State Parkway on Gold Coast, police said. A 40-year-old man responded to the door and noticed that the man didn’t look like his profile picture, police said. The man came in, grabbed a wallet from the kitchen and ran outside.

A source of law enforcement said Johnson used the Grindr dating app.

Johnson is accused of a felony count of all of armed robbery and theft, and a felony count of theft, according to police.

The police issued a warning last week for a pattern of at least four robberies of older men in hotel rooms. A police spokeswoman on Tuesday was unable to say whether investigators were looking for a second suspect in the other robberies.

Johnson was released from detention on Tuesday after bail, according to Cook County judicial records. He must be back in court on 10 February.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.