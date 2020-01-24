Davos sees Trump’s love of China as a short-term affair

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump went to great lengths this week to convince the world elite that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have left their trade war behind and are advancing into a better future.

However, many participants in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, are not convinced that the words of the US President really lead to a declaration of peace.

On Tuesday, Trump admitted that the US-China relationship “went through a very difficult period, but it has never been as good as it is now.”

“My relationship with President Xi is exceptional,” Trump said in front of a crowded auditorium in Davos. “He is for China, I am for the USA. But otherwise we love each other.”

In private meetings, however, executives and scientists from both countries expressed skepticism that the first phase of their trade agreement would mark the end of this struggle for economic, technological, and military supremacy – and many believe that even with the existing partial agreement, the United States will be likely continue to exert pressure on China.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced on Thursday that new rules to further safeguard Huawei by US suppliers will come into force shortly.

One person described the relationship between the United States and China as an onion: tariffs are the outer layer that has been subtracted. What lies below are much more levels of politics, such as subsidies and technology problems, that seem difficult to reconcile. But the core of the onion is what really stands in the way of a positive trajectory, and that’s deep distrust.

Meanwhile, the audience also knows that the president’s “love” for other leaders – including Xi – can change quickly.

“Trump also said that he loves Kim Jong Un – he loves everyone,” said Dr. Yuan Ding, Vice President and Dean of China Europe International Business School. “He kisses and then he swears.”