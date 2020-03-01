[Dawes’ Buzzer-Beater Lifts Clemson Previous No. 6 FSU]

CLEMSON, S.C. — Proving to be the “Cardiac Cats” nonetheless yet again, the Clemson University men’s basketball workforce knocked off the No. six Florida Condition Seminoles 70-69 on a recreation-profitable layup with a single next remaining. Al-Amir Dawes drove the duration of the flooring for the go-ahead basket, coming up clutch and giving the Tigers with their 3rd victory of the season above a top-10 opponent at Littlejohn Coliseum.



Clemson (15-13, nine-9) made 48.2 per cent of its photographs on the afternoon, and Florida State (24-5, 14-4) recorded a capturing percentage of 50. The Tigers linked on six 3-ideas and tallied an amazing 40 points of the paint. The Seminoles benefited from 24 bench details but committed 16 turnovers, which led to 23 Clemson factors. Also of notice, the Tigers drew 6 expenses, the most drawn by a Clemson team considering the fact that the 1986-87 squad drew 7 in a match.

Dawes ongoing with his new string of results by scoring 18 points on 8-of-18 capturing to go alongside with his four helps. John Newman III also scored 18 factors, likely six-for-13 from the ground and five-for-6 at the no cost throw line. Tevin Mack tabbed nine points and 5 boards, surpassing the 400-rebound mark for his career. Aamir Simms corralled a team-high 8 rebounds. Florida State’s Devin Vassell registered 14 points and 7 rebounds.

The Tigers were being braced by Dawes in the 1st 50 percent, as the floor normal constantly drove the basket and scored 13 factors on six-of-12 capturing. The Seminoles sported a 39-32 direct at halftime and led by as several as 10 details early in the second half. Clemson clawed again with a 7- operate that was capped off by a thunderous dunk from Newman out of the rapid crack. Additionally, the Tigers ended up ready to erase their deficit by holding the Seminoles devoid of a subject goal for 8: 55 of perform in the 2nd half.

Taking their first direct considering that the early goings, the Tigers went up 46-45 on a layup by Newman with 13: 35 remaining, environment the phase for a back-and-forth duel the rest of the way. Mack swished a go-in advance 3-ball with 1: 43 on the activity clock that placed Clemson up 65-63. With beneath 10 seconds remaining, Florida Condition took a 69-68 direct on a jumper in the paint, but Dawes responded by racing to the other conclude of the court and producing a contested layup with just a single next remaining. As soon as the remaining buzzer sounded in the 70-69 Clemson victory, the raucous Littlejohn trustworthy stormed the courtroom. The Tigers have defeated a few best-6 opponents this time for the initially time due to the fact the 1979-80 slate.

Clemson will just take part in its ultimate road contest of the frequent time on Wednesday, March 4. The Tigers are established to head to Blacksburg, Va., for a matchup against Virginia Tech (15-13, six-11). The Hokies defeated the Tigers 67-60 in the year opener at Littlejohn on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Wednesday’s sport at Cassell Coliseum will idea off at seven p.m. and air on ACC Network.