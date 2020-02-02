Dawgs fans expect Zeus, Antman as lottery and more in 2020!

You know it’s the football off-season, in addition to the usual questions for the upcoming season Kirby Smarts Dawgs, my mail also contains questions about UGA basketball … and even baseball!

Let’s go straight to some of the latest fan thoughts in the Junkyard Mail …

Bill, The next season is always interesting as far as our position is concerned. … Surprisingly, my biggest concern is the return position on “Running Back U”. Is Zamir “Zeus” White really ready to carry the load after two major knee surgeries? It was a great story last season. But was it really explosive to carry a team? No. I hope this additional off-season will help him get well and get him back to the player before his first injury in high school. Is there a supplement to Zeus in the background? James Cook was ranked high, but did he really blind in college? A small back at speed that is either abused or simply overrated. Kenny McIntosh? Well rated. Nothing special so far. Can the new, new student Kendall Milton with Zeus be the answer to a “flash and thunder field”? We can only hope. What do you think about our backfield in spring?

Jim Parry

Remember that it took an entire season Nick Chubb to be back in top form after knee surgery. I’m encouraged by the improvement I saw in white in the 2019 season. Peak of his Sugar Bowl performance, where he had a season high of 18 carry for 92 yards and a 13-yard TD run in the Bulldogs’ 26-14 win over Baylor.

After the surgery, Zamir White seemed to be getting stronger as the season progressed. (Steven Colquitt / UGA)

Looking ahead to the coming season, I believe that in the UGA tradition of running the tailback-by committee, White will be ahead of the game to get new legs in the game. I think Cook’s best use is to move or act as a receiver in the slot, rather than trying to run between duels. I haven’t seen enough of McIntosh against top rivals to know where he belongs, even though he looked great against smaller opponents like Arkansas State. And of course, this week, alongside 5-star Milton, Georgia has strengthened its 2020 recruitment class (currently the best in the country) by adding a 4-star catch-up prospectus Daijun Edwards.

I have a feeling that at least one of the newbies could be heavily involved in the Dawgs congestion during the season. It is also worth noting that a quarterback is included Jamie NewmanThis threat could help loosen the opponent’s defenses and benefit Georgian running and passing games.

Why can’t we get a pash rush? Our players are overrated, or (is it) a scheme? Every year we are in sacks at the end of the SEC.

Stephen Segrest

Georgia, actually finished in the middle of the pack in the SEC in the poke totaled seventh last conference, behind Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Alabama. Georgia’s leader in quarterback and sack printing, Azeez Ojulari, was also tied for No. 7 in the individual SEC-Sack rankings.

Azeez Ojulari drops a key bag when defeating Baylor. (Bob Andres / AJC)

However, your position that Georgia has room for improvement in this area is justified. Still, I think the Dawgs are likely to notice this improvement, especially when Ojulari improves his game. Already as a red shirt newcomer, he was appointed to the Freshman All-America team of the Football Writers Association of America in 2019 and was a semi-finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award. He showed what key role he can play in the Sugar Bowl when Ojulari fired Baylor’s quarterback and rocked Baylor’s 4th and 4th attempts. I think Smart’s emphasis on more “chaos” is beginning to pay off.

Bill, it’s getting more and more difficult to enjoy a soccer game, college, or professional without at least a few controversial calls or calls that don’t involve passport problems. The majority of calls appear to be in third place and many are game changers. In the (College Football Playoff Championship game) there were two that I saw, an offensive, a defensive that should have been called something else. Does anyone know what passport problems are? And can we achieve a certain consistency?

Tony Tyson

Ah, consistency, the lack of which is the main complaint that fans (and I imagine players and coaches) have towards college officials, especially those in the SEC. How the officials define passport interference and when they call it appear to differ with the current crews. I found it interesting last season that officials in some games took a fairly laissez-fair stance and allowed defenders to become “manageable” as long as they didn’t hinder the recipient’s progress.

Tyson Campbell covers a receiver in the Missouri game. The way officials call passport malfunctions appears to vary from the current crew. (Tony Walsh / UGA)

In fact, Georgia benefited from such a policy because the Dawgs passport defenders often use their hands. which was not well received by some opponents. including Texas A&M and Baylor, who felt that there were some potential interference calls against the Dawgs that were not being made. On the other hand, the LSU got away with many touches in the SEC Championship Game.

Basically, I agree with what the officials want to call it, as long as they match and call it the same for both teams. I’m annoyed here.

Bill: I really like Kirby and his staff and he seems to be making the changes that fans want. We have had great success in the past three years, but is Georgia really different from the past? In other words, why do we fail to win everything every year? … It seems as if we have deficits in one area every year that cost us the big game: in 2017 we should never have lost the national championship game, but we managed to get a replacement QB. Coaching and conservative calling from the middle of the third quarter cost games every year. Our depth of defense hurt us in 2018. So we lost to Bama. In 2019 it was our reception corps. Is it something every year as it will be in 2020? Offensive line? QB? Injuries? Coaching?

Gary Cody

Well, Georgia will have someone else calling offensive games (which didn’t help much in 2019), the depth of the defensive is pretty high, the recipients who were young last season will have another year of experience, and UGA will be recruited continue at an elite level. So they should be in the playoff conversation again.

However, losing most of the offense as well as the nation’s best placeholder may not be easy. Maybe one or both of these things will be the “something” that Georgia will hold back in 2020, or maybe the introduction of new thinking and a more mobile quarterback will make up for that.

It will be an exciting season for Dawgs fans. Unfortunately, whether it will be the year in which they put everything together is beyond the reach of my crystal ball.

I know that so many are disappointed that we haven’t won the national title lately, but to win at the level we are now winning with the talent in red and black, my wife and I really love that. (Over 30 years as a season ticket holder), we have had so many wonderful experiences in Promised Land. Plus, we’ve only missed a few street games in the past decade. We will soon win the CFB championship, but don’t make a mistake: we have also loved the ride in the past three years. To be honest, the past three seasons have been more fun (and more wins) than the last three years (# 34) regardless of the championship.

Steve Upshaw

I’m not sure if I can agree that the past three years have been more fun than back then Herschel Walker I was thrilled and enthusiastic Dawgs fans, but it was definitely a great run and the 2017 team is my second favorite after the 1980s. And I agree that after what we’ve seen in Athens over the past three years, Georgia is likely to remain a national candidate for the foreseeable future.

Now to basketball, where I’ve heard from several fans who share this reader’s concerns Anthony Edwards …

Bill, I know our expectations of Anthony “Antman” Edwards were probably a little high. A player, no matter how good, will not make a mediocre basketball program in Georgia a championship candidate overnight. However, as it is less and less likely that we will ever be able to do the big dance at all, I have to say that I have been underwhelmed by Edwards so far this season, especially in the last few defeats. Do you really think he’s an NBA lottery, or would he benefit from another year of college ball?

Sandy Freeman

Anthony Edwards goes into the basket against Texas A&M. (Chamberlain Smith / UGA)

What I think is that it doesn’t matter what season Georgia is in while Edwards is on the team or what he looks like when he plays Tom Creans Bulldogs. I think he’s a lock on being one of the top 4 picks in the NBA draft, no matter what they see for him Potential.

Whichever NBA team Edwards takes, that won’t be the case because of what he does at UGA. Honestly, most of them would probably prefer to go back to the time when they called up kids right after graduating from high school and coped with this one-time thing. Whoever gets it (and it could be the Hawks) will develop Edwards much better than Georgia employees could hope for in a single season.

However, let’s remember that Edwards Maybe not the superman some Georgia fans had expected, but he was damn good

In Georgia’s 63:48 win over Texas A&M in Saturday, which my wife and I participated in, Edwards held up well after a relatively slow start. For the second time in a row and for the second time in his career, he had a double-double, this time with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Edwards is the first freshman in Georgia to do this since then Jumaine Jones in the 1997/98 season.

And it was Edwards’ 10th 20-point plus game in 2019-20. Earlier in the season, he was named National Freshman of the Week after his 37-point blast against Michigan State (33 in the second half). He is also the newcomer to the nation with the highest score.

Yes, he tends to rely too much on 3-point attempts and he has to go to the edge more, but I think he learns that based on what we did in the second half of A & M game.

And we’ve seen enough brilliant flashes from 5th place this season to justify the high ratings of the NBA scouts. This windmill slam against the Aggies was great, just like a shot that turned the ball up and left it behind as it got out of balance under the basket.

So I’m not surprised at all a current CBS Sports NBA mock draft, The young rifle guard was forecast to be number 1 in the overall selection.

I have just seen a ranking of the national football institutions. UGA took 18th place. I was shocked to see how much has been spent on facility improvement lately. In the ranking, UGA ranked among SEC schools such as Kentucky, Auburn and others. Far behind Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma.

Paul Hamm

Artist rendering of the expanded Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. (University of Georgia)

Rankings from institutions like that of 247Sports that you’re quoted are pretty subjective to start with. This seemed to be particularly dependent on who just finished what and how much it cost.

Sure, Georgia has spent over $ 30 million on an indoor practice area (which lags the program behind other schools) and $ 63 million on renovating the western end of Sanford Stadium with a new changing room and recruitment lounge. But that’s old news now.

If it really matters to you where UGA ends in such a ranking, you should consider the current two-phase strategy Butts-Mehre expansion project, The cost of a new and renovated lounge and a video suite in the second phase is 16,000 square meters. This includes an expanded locker room, weight room, coach offices, team meeting rooms, and a $ 80 million food area. This will likely improve Georgia’s reputation in future asset classifications.

Still, I’m not sure I care if Georgia will ever get the convenience of Clemson’s # 1 facility, described as a “rural South Carolina gamble park” with a giant slide board and “basketball court” in 247. Mini golf, a whiffle ball field, bowling alleys, arcade games and various other fun activities for players between lessons and training. “

I think if your school is in a place like Clemson, you might think you need things like that.

Finally, a baseball question …

Bill, I’ve heard that the annual Georgia and Georgia Tech charity baseball game isn’t happening this year at Braves Stadium (whose new name I forget). What about it?

Fran Jennings

Yes, the former SunTrust Park (recently renamed Truist Park) was the venue for a two-day ski and snowboard event in which the field became unplayable until the beginning of the Braves season. This excludes this year’s Diamond Dawgs and Jackets. Instead, their annual game was moved to Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County, where the Braves’ AAA team, the Gwinnett Stripers, lived.

Interestingly, UGA and Tech are playing a three-game series over a weekend, February 28th and March 1st, instead of home and home games and the game with neutral locations, which will be distributed throughout the season this year. The game will take place on Friday at Foley Field in Athens at 5 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium from Tech in Atlanta, and the series will end at 2 p.m. this Sunday in Coolray Field with the Spring Classic.

Since 2004, this game has raised more than $ 200,000 annually for CHOA’s nonprofit pediatric health system. Georgia has an 11: 6 advantage over Tech at games in the Braves stadiums, a 9: 5 advantage at Turner Field and a 2: 1 advantage at SunTrust Park.

By the way, the upcoming UGA baseball season is very exciting. The Diamond Dawgs recently debuted at number 4 in the UGA championship The top 25 poll by USA Today baseball coaches in the pre-season.