[Dawid Malan in England’s T20I series victory, The Hundred and Yorkshire change | Cricket News]

%MINIFYHTML1783a20530b0d98565fefc7b3b5e770e11% %MINIFYHTML1783a20530b0d98565fefc7b3b5e770e12%

Dawid Malan completes his South African newspapers cheering England’s performances under pressure and hoping to play in the PSL, The Hundred and for the new Yorkshire county …

I have been quite satisfied with my winter, both internationally with England and nationally in the Bangladesh Premier League and the T10 League.

Having had a duck in a warm-up game before the ODI series against South Africa, the balls I faced in the final T20I were the first to hit my bat since the BPL on January 10!

I felt good about my first four or five balls, I felt that I had a bit of rhythm, but my last four or five was a bit wrong, so it was disappointing, but what a fantastic cricket game.

6: 18 England chased South Africa 222-6 in Centurion to win the three-game T20I series 2-1 England chased South Africa 222-6 in Centurion to win the three-game T20I series 2-1

When you play on terrains like Centurion, you are aware that you are probably chasing a really big score or that you have to set one.

Our bowlers will probably be frustrated that South Africa has 220 or more, but the gate was incredible and one side of the field was also very small.

The way Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan chased him, Ben Stokes too, made it seem pretty easy in the end. It has been amazing to see it.

With Tom Curran and our players in the previous game, show how we can act under pressure, which is what you want with a great tournament on the horizon, in this case the T20 World Cup in Australia in the back-end of the year.

You learn much more about yourself in tight finishes.

8: 09 Tom Curran was the hero when England beat the Proteas in the second game in Durban on Friday night. Tom Curran was the hero when England beat the Proteas in the second game in Durban on Friday night.

We were disappointed to lose the first game in East London, since we were in the driver’s seat for most of the game chasing 178, but coming back the way we did it was fantastic. Tom and Chris Jordan with the ball in Durban and then the batters in Centurion, are good signs to move on.

This team is never satisfied. We just left the right side of two fantastic games and a victory in the series, but we still want to improve.

The mentality is never to think that we are the best, it’s about continuing to push the limits. Players on the side are always pressing themselves, so players must do the same.

Passionate fans

It is a quick change for me. After a brief stop at home, I am now in Pakistan ready to play at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, a tournament that I think is a lot of fun.

PSL bowling attacks are a great standard, with excellent rhythm launchers and spinners, so it always presents a great challenge.

Malan already played in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi

Because all the competition will take place in Pakistan, there will be much more attention, so if I play, I hope to play in front of 30 or 40,000 people.

Pakistan fans are some of the most passionate I’ve played with. They have been hungry for cricket lately in their country due to circumstances that they cannot control and be able to see these big names live, not only on television, it will be great for them.

Security in Pakistan is phenomenal and I see no reason why cricket cannot return there on a regular basis.

I mentioned in the column last week how much I enjoyed playing with Dale Steyn in the Mzansi Super League and now we are also in the same PSL franchise.

Dale Steyn will be Malan’s teammate in Islamabad United

Many people abroad watch these tournaments and say that it’s all about money, but for me, the amount of learning you can do is the best.

Being able to rub shoulders with this kind of guys, seeing how they prepare, how they train, is invaluable. It helps you to become a better player.

New challenges

Later this year, I will also play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred, and I can’t wait.

We, as players, have been desperate for a franchise tournament in England to help the game grow and the fact that it can play in a batting gate as good as Trent Bridge is an advantage. I hope I’m doing well at that time and I can take advantage of it!

2020 is also my first season in Yorkshire. Last year I felt that I needed a change and that I wanted to keep pushing myself at this stage of my career.

Malan joined Yorkshire from Middlesex this winter

I am not saying that I could not have done that in Middlesex, but I felt that cooling off and challenging myself to improve in a new environment was the way to go.

I talked with my wife and then I had a very positive discussion with Yorkshire. It was a very easy decision from there. My job now is to score runs regularly for Yorkshire and, if I do, I hope to play all forms for England, which is definitely still on my radar.

I’m only 32 years old. If playing test cricket is realistic or not, I don’t know, but by scoring many races you can stay in the hat in case of injury or loss of form.

I still think I have a lot to offer in both white ball formats too. Will I be too old for the next 50 World Cup in 2023? Who knows? I just want to continue acting and see where it takes me.