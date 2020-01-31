“Dawn of a New Era”: British President Johnson Celebrates Brexit Day | world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will greet Brexit Day (January 31, 2020) with respect and pledge to unite Britain. – file image

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will describe today’s Brexit Day as “the beginning of a new era” and will pledge to unite Britain in a speech to the nation he hopes will be angry over the years Debates about the European Union will draw a line.

On the day the UK ended its more than 40-year membership in the EU, Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign, wanted to avoid the impression of a triumphant.

He says he will celebrate “respectfully” to celebrate the country’s most significant geopolitical change since World War II, which has also left deep wounds.

If Britain leaves, little will change immediately. Johnson has until the end of the year to negotiate new trade and a future deal with the bloc – something the EU has repeatedly warned about will not be easy.

But today, Johnson, who backed his reputation and future career with the support of the Leave campaign in 2016, will toast the UK’s much belated departure with his team at his residence on Downing Street and avoid some extravagant parties that were planned by Brexit supporters in the capital.

He will also be interested in driving the debate forward and focusing on keeping the campaign promises to help voters in disadvantaged regions of Britain who gave his ruling conservative party a landslide victory in December. Some of his team joke that the word “Brexit” is banned after today.

“This is when dawn falls and the curtain rises for a new appearance,” Johnson said in a television speech that is being broadcast too late today.

“This is the beginning of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.

“This is the moment when we begin to unite and improve,” he will say, according to excerpts published by his office.

Complete Brexit

After years of political controversy after the EU referendum in June 2016, Johnson won the December elections by winning many voters who traditionally supported the opposition Labor Party with the simple message “get Brexit done”.

With a large majority of 80, the Prime Minister has had more freedom since the days of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s to shape the UK’s agenda than any other conservative government.

But he also inherits a country in which cities, villages, friends and families have been divided for more than three years due to conflicts over whether to stay or leave the EU, and in which many people are increasingly distrusting politicians.

As Johnson wants to celebrate Brexit, he’s also afraid to alienate the millions of Britons who supported staying in the bloc, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, nationalists are increasingly pushing for a new independence election, while the Brexit saga in Northern Ireland has spurred talks about reunification with EU member Ireland.

The leaders of the European Union today vowed to find new ways of working with Britain, “as allies, partners and friends”.

Johnson also wants to try to draw a line between the decades of painful struggles for Europe within the Conservative Party that helped overthrow four of his predecessors – Thatcher, John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May.

Instead, he will focus on increasing funding for Northern and Central England and providing infrastructure projects where thousands of Labor supporters often voted conservative for the first time.

“Our job as a government – my job – is to bring this country together and move us forward,” Johnson will say.

“And the most important thing we should say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning … It is a moment of real national renewal and change.” – Reuters