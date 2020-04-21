Dawn O’Porter pays tribute to “loyal” friend Caroline Flack

Dawn O’Porter pays tribute to the deceased Caroline Flack (photo: Rex / Dawn O’Porter / Instagram)

Dawn O’Porter paid tribute to her deceased friend Caroline Flack two months after her tragic death.

The 41-year-old went to Instagram to share a sweet shot of two people at an important event for Dawn.

Writing about her loneliness, the writer explained: “It was a great night for me. Caroline appeared, as always. I am waiting for it to be easier.

“This is not the case. It seems to me that this is a feeling that many of us must live with now. Sadness should not feel lonely when so many billions of people feel it, but it still is.

“Maybe because no one can replace what you’ve lost, and everyone is different from everyone else. Caroline meant a lot to me. “

Then she said how much Caroline meant for many people “in many different ways.”

The star expressed her loneliness (photo: Dawn O’Porter / Instagram)

“Because she was special. That laugh. This humor. This loyalty, ”Dawn continued. “I miss all this. To think that she didn’t even know what had happened to the world.

“I bet she would still wear a stick on her nails in isolation. I miss you my love 💋💋💋💋💋 ’

In February, Dawn called on the stars to share the latest lyrics with Caroline Flack, calling it the “betrayal” of the former Love Island host.

The presenter was a close friend from Caroline who took her life at the age of 40.

And after a wave of celebrities sending their last messages to Caroline before her death, Dawn spoke.

The author wrote on Twitter: “Can we all agree that publishing Caroline’s personal texts is tremendous betrayal?

“Please consider that you plan to do this for some reason. He absolutely hates it.

