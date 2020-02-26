[dawn:-victoria-mahoney-&-ava-duvernay-producing-amazon-sci-fi-sequence]

Assortment brings phrase that Victoria Mahoney, who served as a 2nd unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, turning out to be the initial woman to direct section of a Star Wars film, is developing a new sci-fi collection at Amazon titled Dawn alongside Oscar and Golden World nominee Ava DuVernay (13th, Selma, When They See Us) and her ARRAY banner.

Dawn is an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1987 science-fiction novel of the very same title. The tale centers on an African-American woman who operates with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 decades right after a nuclear war. Dawn is the first in Butler’s three-section novel sequence, collectively titled Lilith’s Brood. The second and third parts, known as Adulthood Rites and Imago, have been released in 1988 and 1989. Total, the trilogy explores themes of sexuality, gender, and race.

Macro Tv Studios is also creating the challenge following formerly optioning the legal rights to the award-winning e book.

DuVernay, Mahoney, Charles D. King, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl, and Thomas L. Carter will government make. Macro Tv president Marta Fernandez will oversee for the studio.

Mahoney is also directing the pilot episode of Jordan Peele’s future series Lovecraft Nation for HBO and is also composing the sequence. She formerly collaborated with DuVernay on the Possess collection Queen Sugar.

DuVernay is now taking pictures a pilot for HBO Max titled DMZ, adapted from the DC Comics collection and will immediate the attribute film adaption of DC’s New Gods.

