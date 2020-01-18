Dawson was “excited” to switch back to Husker’s staff; new titles for Held, Austin; Special teams oversee TBD | National sport

A familiar face returns to Lincoln.

Nebraska hires Mike Dawson, who coached the Husker defensive line in 2018 to fill the assistant position that opened when Jovan Dewitt left for North Carolina earlier this month, the school said Thursday morning.

Dawson will be NU’s external linebacker trainer this time, but the announcement doesn’t mention that he’s also carrying the special teams’ coordinator day, so the role seems to be determined.

NU assistant Fisher receives a substantial increase as part of the SEC offer; Hero also gets big raise

A source told Journal Star earlier this week that NU employees had interviewed at least one person who could enter the football department as a non-coach – an analyst or a quality control coach – who could involve some special team tasks ,

Among the people being considered for the job, Kansas State Director of Football Operations Sean Snyder, the son of former KSU head coach Bill Snyder, is one source, according to a source. Sean Snyder has extensive experience coaching special teams in Manhattan, Kansas.

Dawson left the company in February 2019 after a season at NU to get a job as a coach at the New York Giants. After Pat Shurmur was released late last month, however, he was back on the job market.

“I am delighted to be joining Coach Frost and the other Nebraska staff in Lincoln again,” said Dawson in a university press release. “Being able to train at a school with Nebraska football tradition and dedication is special. I am motivated to represent the N and sell Husker Football and the University of Nebraska to young men across the country.

“Our family fell in love with Nebraska in our first year. The passion of fans and cultural trainer (Scott) Frost is exceptional. We look forward to making it back home.”

Dawson drew rave reviews from the NU line of defense during his one-year career, but didn’t miss the opportunity to return to the NFL – he had worked at the Philadelphia Eagles early in his career – not only because of the competition, but also because he was approaching the league’s tenure for old age and pension insurance.

“I’m excited to be back at the Cornhuskers,” said Dawson to Sports Nightly, adding that he kept a close eye on the NU during the 2019 season.

Now he is returning to Lincoln and Frost, with whom he has worked for a total of three years between Central Florida and Nebraska.

“I am very happy to bring Mike Dawson back to Nebraska to return to our coaching staff,” said Frost in a press release. “Coach Dawson has a great history with his coaching staff and has all the traits we would expect from an assistant coach. He is a man of great character, excellent defensive mind and knowledge of our defensive system, a proven teacher and recruiter and has a good relationship on his players. “

Dawson has extensive experience in coaching linebackers. In addition to his year with the Giants, he trained linebackers in New Hampshire in the early 2000s and with Akron from 2006 to 2008. He also coordinated special teams at Boston College from 2009-11.

Dawson said he thinks the transition from defensive to external linebackers will be seamless.

“I think the D-Line and full-backs should be able to work together on this type of defense,” said Dawson. “You’re talking about running your line games or stunts or lightning patterns, they have to be on the same side. Sometimes the d-line can become the edge of the defense or the outside supporters can become defensive lines, so there are a lot.” cross that way. ‘

Dawson is expected to earn $ 325,000 in his first year of work, but will increase to $ 500,000 on March 1, 2021. The salary will increase again to $ 550,000 on January 1, 2022.

An early look at the forthcoming Huskers recruitment weekend, attended by 2020 and 2021 visitors

He also has to pay a $ 100,000 deductible bonus if he is still at school by April 30, 2022, the last day of his contract.

Dawson earned $ 475,000 in 2018 as the Huskers defensive coach.

In addition to Dawson’s hiring, NU also confirmed the increases in wages for second head coach Travis Fisher and running backs coach Ryan Held that the Journal Star reported earlier this month.

Held, NU’s Running Backs trainer, added the recruiting coordinator title and increased his annual salary by $ 100,000 to $ 400,000. Fisher meanwhile received an increase from $ 125,000 to $ 450,000 after Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin tried to lure him away.

Attacking line coach Greg Austin was appointed Nebraska Running Game Coordinator in addition to his positional duties.

These three renewals run until December 31, 2021, while Dawson’s new contract runs until April 30, 2022.

Nebraska Football 2020 Assistant Coach salary information

Nebraska Football 2020 Assistant Coach salary information

Surname

position

New salary (NU 2018)

Erik Chinander

Defensive coordinator

$ 800,000

Troy Walters

Offensive coordinator / WRs

$ 700,000

Greg Austin

Offensive Line / Run Game Cood.

$ 500,000

Travis Fisher

Defensive back

$ 450,000

Sean Beckton

Tight end

$ 400,000

Ryan hero

Running backs / recruiting cood.

$ 400,000

Mario Verduzco

quarterbacks

$ 375,000

Tony Tuioti

line of defense

$ 375,000

Mike Dawson

Outside LBs

$ 325,000

Barrett Ruud

In the LBs

$ 225,000

Zach Duval

Strength & conditioning

$ 400,000

total

$ 4,950,000