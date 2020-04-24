Day 2 of NFL Draft heavy on receivers, light on quarterbacks

Pitch and catch.

While only one quarterback, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, was taken on the second day of the NFL draft today, the guys who hauled in passes were everywhere.

Starting with the top two picks on Day 2 – Clemson’s Tee Higgins Cincinnati and Southern California’s Michael Pittman Indianapolis – seven wideouts were shot in the second round. Add that to the six that went to the opening session, and set an NFL record of two rounds.

No players with Hawaii ties – including hello Kahuku Bradlee Anae in Utah and Leilehua Alum Netane Muti in Fresno State – have been taken.

Three more receivers were selected in the third round – the teams ran out of candidates?

“It doesn’t matter what quarterback you are, you want him to have as many weapons as possible,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “A lot of big offenses have these guns at their disposal.”

Yes, the NFL these days is building on passing offense. This draft is packed with outstanding pass catchers. Many teams had both Higgins and Pittman rated as top-32 talent.

So Cincinnati held on top of the second round of grabbing Higgins catch than Joe Burrow’s. The pair worked out along heading toward the draft.

And Higgins idolizes Bengals star receiver A.J. Green.

“I actually modeled my game after him,” Higgins said. “Man, it’s crazy. I was just talking about this my good friend – I could end up with the Bengals and be his teammate one day. Now that the moment is here, it’s surreal. “

In addition to getting what they hope will be the quarterback franchises at LSU’s Burrow and the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the reception spectacular.

Pittman took his 6-foot-4, 224-pound frame to Indianapolis. The Colts were no first-rounders, and they quickly gave new quarterback Philip Rivers a target of Pittman, whose father also played in the NFL.

“I think they led me to make an impact now and have Philip River, who I think is a Hall of Famer,” Pittman said. “I’m glad I get started with such a quarterback’s fame quarterback.”

Pain wounds up in Philadelphia, which has an established culture of Carson Wentz. But the Eagles envisioned using injuries, who were in Alabama before being beaten out as starters by Tua Tagolvailoa.

“We’re still doing on the QB’s position,” Eagles brush boss Howie Roseman said. “He ‘s the most important position in sports. … We think Jalen is an incredible teammate.

“We believe Carson will lead us to our next championship. … We are quarterback developers.”

So is the SEC, which, to tell the truth, develops all kinds of players. Through 106 selections, 40 came out of that conference – far more than the previous high. Indeed, 40 for a conference of four judges was the previous record.

The LSU National Championship had 10, tying the 2016 Ohio State record in three rounds, while Alabama’s perennial power added nine.

Two positions barely or not addressed at all in the first round received some attention directly after Higgins and Pittman were selected. Georg’s D’Andre Swift became the second run pick, by Detroit. LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only RB who went to the opening round, last in Kansas City Super Bowl champion.

Swift is a dynamic playmaker unlike anyone the Lions have had in the backfield of years – perhaps since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who retired in 1998.

Four more backs ran to the round.

Security was ignored on Thursday, but was subsequently addressed by the Giants in round 2 and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney. New York High was a Van.

“He also has that ability to be a quarterback on the back end, someone who calls signals for the defense,” coach Joe Judge said. “It fits the mold into a smart, tough, basically sound guy we’re looking to build with.”

New England finally surfaced with the overall 37th place after trading from the first round. Coach Bill Belichick was nowhere in sight – his dog appeared to be supplying his laptop – as the Patriots chose Kyle Dugger, a safety in Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger was not only the first non-FBS player to be selected, but only the second from a non-power five conference. Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who went 26th overall in Green Bay, was the other.

After a record 15 of the 32 players in the first round came out of the Southeastern Conference, another 10 SEC players came out of the board in round 2. and that doesn’t include Hurts, who transferred to the Big 12 for his final season.

Other teams making their initial selections Friday night saw:

– TCU defense attendant Ross Blacklock goes to Houston;

– Chicago adds a tight 10th end to Cole Kmet at Notre Dame;

– Another Irish player, wide Chase Claypool, a Canadian, for Pittsburgh;

– Cam Akers Florida State of the Rams, who released their outstanding chase, Todd Gurley last month, and Gurley Surface in Atlanta;

– Buffalo adds to an already solid defense with Iowa end A.J. Epenesa, one of the Big Ten’s outstanding advocates.