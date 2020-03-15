Day before Madhya Pradesh floor check, MLA Congresses return to Bhopal – news from India

In the midst of a political retreat in Madhya Pradesh, members of the Congress, who returned from Jaipur on Sunday morning, were taken to a hotel where they would be staying until Monday at the state assembly.

Despite the resignation of 22 legal cooperation agreements, Congressional MPs insist the government will survive the test.

Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said, “We have numbers. That is why Chief Minister Kamal Nath and all of us are safe.”

“The Congress government is safe. We are all with the government, “said MLA Kantilal Bhuria. Another MLA, Kunal Chaudhary, said,” It is the prerogative of the Speaker to decide when to carry out the floor test. Whenever that happens, we will prove our majority. “

Hours before lawmakers arrived from Jaipur, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday to seek a no-confidence vote.

Kamal Nath, who is battling his back against a wall, called his cabinet for a meeting at his residence in the morning. The meeting was also attended by several ministers who returned from Jaipur.

Officials in Congress said Nath was likely to meet with the MLA during the day. According to the party leader, MLAs were asked not to leave the hotel and communicate with strangers by phone.

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera who returned with the MPH Congresses said, “I am with the government and it will show its majority.”

Congress MP and son of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Jaivardhan Singh said, “We will prove our number on the floor of the House.”

Members of Congress declined to say how many members of the OVP went to Jaipur, but said “everything is fine.”

“I can’t figure out the number, but it’s all good,” said Commercial Tax Minister Brajendra Singh Rathore.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel said Congress could also get support from some BJP MPs. “There are also some BJP MLA members who are with the Congress,” he said.

“There are at least six MJP BJPs who are in contact with us,” Bhuria claimed.

The Congress accused the BJP of holding the MLAs hostage in Bengaluru and asked the governor to “save” them before the test floor.

BJP Legislative Party chief Narottam Mishra has issued a three-tier whip for his MLAs, stating that the party officials ’vote during the floor test is mandatory.

The BJP claims that the Congress, which had 114 MLAs in the House with an efficiency of 228, was reduced to a minority government after the resignation of 22 MPs. The BJP has 107 legislators. There are two MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents who support the Kamal Nath government.

On Saturday, the president accepted the resignations of six ministers. With that, the House’s strength has dropped to 222, with a majority vote now being 112. The resignations of 16 other MPPs have not been accepted so far.

