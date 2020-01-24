Day One Girls State Wrestling

WAVERLY (KWWL) – The second annual IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament was held by 87 wrestlers in its opening year.

Until 369 on the mat in the Go Hawk gym in Waverly this weekend. ,

Wrestling for girls is not a sanctioned high school sport – but tournament director Dave Litterer says there is a lot of momentum to change that.

Dave Litterer, tournament director “I’m sure it’s just a matter of time and when you see the numbers – the sheer number you’re looking at you’ll have to do something so this is a kid from the preliminary rounds of everything, what’s new … you’re going through a process and we’re looking at that process right now. “

Some of the weight classes have five laps….

This means that a girl has to win a handful of games in less than two days to win a state championship. After getting a pen in its first state, meet … Ava Davis from Iowa City West told me – whatever it takes.

“Oh, it was tough, but I really went through it. I couldn’t stop trying. I couldn’t give up. I’m so focused on winning. I have to win, so I just prevailed. I had to Get victory and reminded me of everything I couldn’t give up. “