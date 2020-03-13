Day stores records in 2020 postponed due to the outbreak karanavirusa

Day Records stores in the UK has been transferred as a result of the ongoing crisis coronavirus.

The annual event of the year – to be held on Saturday April 18 – was to see hundreds of releases of vinyl and cassettes which are sold exclusively through independent shops for one day only.

Up to 230 independent record books from all over the UK, as well as thousands around the world have been invited to take part in the celebrations with the help of live performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

But the continuing crisis coronavirus continues to affect the UK music industry, the organizers were forced to postpone the event for June 20.

In a statement circulated on Twitter, the organizers wrote: “We are sad to announce that after the decision of the organizers of the” Record Store Day “event will be postponed to June 20.

“This decision comes at the time of unprecedented uncertainty, and health and public security must be in the first place. It was absolutely not an easy decision, because hundreds of independent stores and labels are making every effort to festive celebrations this year.”

The full list of special releases for Record Store Day 2020 aid simulation includes My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem, The Cure, Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, U2, David Bowie and the Manic Street Preachers. War Child.

Many concerts have been canceled as a result of karanavirusa flash. A full list can be viewed here.