DAY6’s “You Were Beautiful” suddenly climbs on the charts in real time almost 3 years since its release

DAY6’s “You Were Beautiful” has experienced a resurgence in musical rankings, more than 1,000 days since its release!

The song was released on February 6, 2017 as the title track for the group’s February single for their one-year project “Every DAY6”.

Suddenly, on January 14 at 1 am, KST, “You Were Beautiful” returned to the charts in real time of the largest Korean music platform Melon, occupying the 52nd place, the highest ever reached by song in ranking.

Jae posted on Twitter with a screenshot and wrote “Wild” with a crying emoji.

He also thanked everyone in Korean and English on his Instagram stories with a screenshot of “You Were Beautiful” at # 11 on the Bugs real-time chart.

Young K, who wrote the lyrics for the song and co-composed it with Wonpil and more, posted a screenshot of Melon’s chart rankings on his Instagram stories. He wrote: “What’s going on?!?! Thank you very much to all. “

Although the reason for this sudden ascent of “You Were Beautiful” is unconfirmed, the TopStarNews release reports that it is because of a popular post in an online community asking people to share leads that should see a sudden rise in graphics, instead of songs that are suspected of graphic manipulation.

Many commentators have recommended DAY6’s “You Were Beautiful”, which would have prompted people to try to put the song on the charts. They first succeeded on Bugs (at No. 11) and Genie (at No. 25), and the track then made its return to the largest Melon site at No. 52.

Congratulations to DAY6!

