Daymy Emmy Awards 2020 Amid Uncertainty Caused by Coronavirus Crisis – News News

“We are working on some interesting alternative ideas on how to best recognize honors later this year,” CEO Brent Stanton announces in a published statement.

The 47th annual United States Emmy Awards Ceremony in the United States has been lifted for fear of coronavirus.

The event of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is scheduled for June in Pasadena, California.

“Given our concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided we will not wait for the 47th anniversary of the Annual Emmy Awards in Pasadena next June,” NATAS President Terry O & # 39; Reilly said Thursday, November 19th. So many unfamiliar now with the flow of information changing daily, almost every hour, it would be simply irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence on daytime television now. ”

However, the rating is still up and high-priced candidates will be announced later this spring.

NATAS officials have already postponed their annual Emmy Technology and Engineering Awards and their Sport Emmy Awards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

