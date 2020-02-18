[daytona-500-crash:-drivers-express-concern-after-ryan-newman-suffers-serious-injuries]

CLOSE

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

South Bend native and Purdue University alumnus Ryan Newman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a harrowing crash at the end of Monday’s Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney nudged Newman, who was leading on the final lap, and Newman’s car hit the wall. His car was struck by a trailing car, flipped and skidded along the track.

Denny Hamlin passed Blaney at the finish line for the victory. Newman was credited with ninth place.

NASCAR officials did not specify Newman’s injuries late Monday but added he was in serious but stable condition.

Newman was taken directly to a Daytona Beach-area hospital after being removed from his car.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS DAYTONA 500 WIN. WHAT A FINISH. @CreditOneBankpic.twitter.com/LPoqgUPgme — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Several IndyCar drivers expressed their concern for the 2013 Brickyard 400 champion.

I hope Newman is ok. It look nasty to me. Praying for him — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 18, 2020

Just about to take off on a plane, but watched the end of the race on my phone. Just hoping for good news on Ryan Newman. — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) February 18, 2020

Crazy finish in @DISupdates, hoping @RyanJNewman is ok after this horrific crash! #NASCAR — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) February 18, 2020

Can’t pray enough for Ryan Newman. The angle of the car hitting him once he flipped over is frightening. We can only pray to God that he is ok, and all our fears will go away. 🙏🏼 — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) February 18, 2020

🙏🏽Newman — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) February 18, 2020

Hope @RyanJNewman is okay. Scary crash at the end of the #Daytona500

Hope to hear news soon!! — Pato O’Ward (@PatricioOWard) February 18, 2020

Prayers for Ryan Newman 🙏 — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) February 18, 2020

Joe Gibbs apologized on @SiriusXMNASCAR for his winning team celebrating with Ryan Newman’s car flipped and Newman not extricated. Said they didn’t immediately realize it. — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) February 18, 2020

Prayers for @RyanJNewman – all we can do at this point. Hate this. — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2020

This wait it’s brutal. So many memories go thru my head. Please pray for Newman to be ok. 🙏🏻 — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman, hope he is ok 🙏 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 18, 2020

Is it slightly concerning that @RyanJNewman car is left upside down like that for a while after flying through the air upside down the entire length of the tri-oval? I’ve only been upside down once in a race car and it sucked. Hope he’s okay 🙏 #Daytona500 — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 18, 2020

Wow crazy finish to the #DAYTONA500 !!! But man I’m worried about Ryan Newman. That was a big hit! Fingers crossed he’s ok. — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) February 18, 2020

Man that was big hope @RyanJNewman is ok… prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) February 18, 2020

Can’t remember the last time I’ve refreshed my twitter feed this many times. The wait to hear something is awful. Just praying so hard for Ryan and his family. — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) February 18, 2020

🙏 Ryan Newman — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) February 18, 2020

Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with @RyanJNewman right now. — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) February 18, 2020

🙏🙏 Ryan Newman — Arie Luyendyk (@ArieLuyendyk) February 18, 2020