[daytona-500:-denny-hamlin-wins-2-in-a-row,-ryan-newman-in-serious-condition-following-horrific-wreck]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon after heavy rain forced it to be postponed over the weekend.

“The Great American Race” had to be postponed after just 20 laps around Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. It was just the second time in 62 years the race had to be postponed, the Associated Press reports.

Here’s what happened in the 2020 Daytona 500 (Latest updates will appear at top and all times are ET):

10: 12 p.m.: President Donald Trump wished his well-wishes for Newman following his crash on his Twitter page

10: 00 p.m.: NASCAR says Ryan Newman’s “Is in serious condition but his injuries are non-life threatening”

8: 30 p.m.: Denny Hamlin and his team have apologized for celebrating the racer’s Daytona 500 win while Ryan Newman was rushed to a hospital after a massive wreck.

Joe Gibbs says his team was unaware of how serious the crash involving Newman was.

Joe Gibbs says that they were unaware of the serious nature of Ryan Newman’s condition and did not celebrate intentionally. Victory Lane was subdued and attention and concern turned to Newman. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/swfFq1zlES — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin says he realized the situation was serious when he was told there would be “no track interview.”

8: 10 p.m.: Fans are still waiting for information on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying fiery wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.

The race broadcast ended on a somber note with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon saying, “Ryan Newman has been helped from his car…he’s been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital.”

“That’s all the information that we can provide to you at this time,” Joy said.

8 p.m.: As Denny Hamlin and his team celebrate the win, he says he’s praying for fellow racer Ryan Newman.

Newman was involved in a massive fiery wreck at the end of the race.

7: 50 p.m.: Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row!

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

7: 46 p.m.: Cars are moving on the track again. Denny Hamlin is in the lead with Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick behind him.

7: 40 p.m.: Moments after the green flag flies, yet another crash forces another yellow flag.

7: 20 p.m.: The Daytona 500 is headed into overtime. Another wreck with two laps left to go forced the race into extra laps.

7: 17 p.m.: Another wreck forced another yellow flag but that caution has been lifted with four laps to go. Ryan Newman is in the lead. Denny Hamlin is right behind him, followed by Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick.

7: 09 p.m.: The caution has been lifted and there are less than 10 laps left to go.

It’s an all-out fight for first place. Ryan Newman is in the lead followed by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

Ross Chastain (77), Ryan Preece (37) and Tyler Reddick (8) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Getting by are Christopher Bell (95) and Michael McDowell (34). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Sparks trail Joey Logano (22) after he was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota,and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)



DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)



Chase Elliott during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Denny Hamlin’s crew changes tires and refuels during a pit stop during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed sue to rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

6: 58 p.m.: Cars are starting to move again but are in caution after the big wreck. NASCAR says 19 cars were involved.

6: 40 p.m.: “The big one” has officially hit this year’s Daytona 500. The race has officially stopped after a wreck took out nearly half the field of remaining racers.

6: 37 p.m.: With 20 laps left to go, Joey Logano is fighting to get back in first.

Kyle Busch is in the lead but Logano is right behind him. Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer round out the leading five.

6: 36 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s car is damaged in a wreck but no caution is called.

6: 35 p.m. About half of the racers made pit stops for tires and fuel with 30 laps left to go.

Alex Bowman takes first followed by Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Timmy Hill and Jimmie Johnson.

6: 30 p.m.: Joey Logano remains in first place. Brad Keselowski is still behind him but it’s now Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Alex Boman behind him.

Aric Almirola has dropped out of the top 10.

6: 25 p.m.: Joey Logano has now taken the lead with 36 laps to go. Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola are in second and third.

6: 20 p.m.: Brad Keselowski is struggling to hold onto his lead. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece are close behind him with just 40 laps to go.

6: 15 p.m.: We have another lead change in the final stage of the race.

Brad Keselowski is in first. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin are behind him.

6: 10 p.m.: Kyle Busch has taken the lead.

5: 52 p.m.: Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has won Stage 2 of this year’s race.

5: 30 p.m.: Halfway through the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin is in the lead. Hamlin won last year’s big race.

5: 20 p.m.: Quin Hoff and BJ McLeod got into a wreck on lap 90.

Hoff, driving car 00, was bumped by Aric Almirola in car 10. McLeod in car 52 tried to avoid the wreck but ended up crashing.

4: 50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has won Stage 1 of the 2020 Daytona 500.

4: 43 p.m.: The first big wreck of the race is William Byron.

Byron, driving car 24, flew across the grass and into a wall. The crash ended the young driver’s day at Daytona International.

In an interview after the crash, Byron said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was moving aggressively across his bumper ahead of the crash.

4: 08 p.m.: Cars are moving again at Daytona International, more than 24 hours after the race first officially started.

4: 07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race track.

3: 50 p.m.: Drivers are on the track at Daytona International and are getting ready for the race to restart.

3: 15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona International Speedway says fans will be the ones to help restart the big race on Monday by saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” President Donald Trump was the one who made the call on Sunday during his visit.

3 p.m.: There’s just one hour to go until the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona International Speedway.

