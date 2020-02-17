[daytona-500-live-updates,-results,-highlights-of-nascar’s-2020-race-with-rain-lag]

%MINIFYHTML51d3cd760febf84eb05830f6e730869111%

NASCAR’s worst fears came true on Sunday when the Daytona 500 was postponed due to a downpour after only 20 laps.

After a fruitless attempt to wait for the rain, NASCAR postponed the race until Monday afternoon, which will create a logistical nightmare for the crews that need to cross the country before next weekend. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start the restart with the lead.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500. The previous year, Austin Dillon took the crown.

Sporting News is tracking live updates lap by lap and highlights of the 500 miles of Daytona with Monday’s rain delay. Follow below for complete results.

Daytona 500 live updates, highlights of the 2020 race

(All Eastern schedules. Updates will begin at approximately 4 p.m.)

What time do the Daytona 500 start?

Start time : 4: 05 p.m. ET

: 4: 05 p.m. ET television channel : Fox (TSN in Canada)

: Fox (TSN in Canada) Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go

The start time of Daytona 500 is set for 4 p.m. ET Monday after the rain postponement of Sunday. There will be no ceremonies before the race on Monday, so expect the green flag to wave quickly so that the Great American Race starts once and for all.

Fox will broadcast Monday’s race.

Daytona 500 line

Last week’s pole qualification marked the front row for the Daytona 500, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the pole and Alex Bowman recording the second fastest lap. The Thursday Night Duels established the rest of the field for the Daytona 500: the results of Duel 1 determined the inner row, and the results of Duel 2 established the outer row.

Below is the full initial alignment for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020.

Pos. Start Driver one) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. two) Alex Bowman 3) Joey Logano 4) William Byron 5) Aric Almirola 6) Jimmie Johnson 7) Ryan Newman 8) Kyle larson 9) Brad Keselowski 10) Kevin Harvick eleven) Bubba Wallace 12) Cole Custer 13) Austin Dillon 14) Erik jones fifteen. Martin Truex Jr. sixteen. Matt DiBenedetto 17) Christopher Bell 18) Kurt Busch 19) Chris Buescher twenty) Ross Chastain twenty-one) Denny Hamlin 22) Tyler Reddick 2. 3) John Hunter Nemechek 24) Ty dillon 25) Chase Elliott 26) Michael McDowell 27) Ryan Blaney 28) Kyle busch 29) Clint bowyer 30) David Ragan 31) Ryan Preece 32) Timmy hill 33) Justin Haley 3. 4) Brennan Poole 35) Quin Houff 36) Corey LaJoie 37) Joey Gase 38) B.J. Mcleod 39) Brendan Gaughan 40) Reed Sorenson

Dan Bernstein and Tadd Haislop of SN contributed to this article.