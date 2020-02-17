[Daytona 500 picks, analysis with special guests on Countdown to Daytona]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[daytona-500-picks,-analysis-with-special-guests-on-countdown-to-daytona]

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted:
/ Updated:

On Sunday’s live pre-race special of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by Daytona 500 driver Brendan Gaughan, who will be suiting up for NASCAR’s most prestigious race in the #62 car, to help breakdown the field vying for racing history!

The show begins right here on this app or website at Noon ET!

Top Videos

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss