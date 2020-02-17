[daytona-500-picks,-analysis-with-special-guests-on-countdown-to-daytona]

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway
by: J.B. Biunno
Posted:
/ Updated:
On Sunday’s live pre-race special of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by Daytona 500 driver Brendan Gaughan, who will be suiting up for NASCAR’s most prestigious race in the #62 car, to help breakdown the field vying for racing history!
The show begins right here on this app or website at Noon ET!
