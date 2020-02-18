[daytona-500-reside-updates:-caution-lifted-with-four-laps-left-to-go]

DAYTONA Beach, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota,and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, in the course of the NASCAR Cup Sequence 62nd Once-a-year Daytona 500 at Daytona Intercontinental Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Photos)

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon immediately after weighty rain compelled it to be postponed more than the weekend.

“The Great American Race” experienced to be postponed right after just 20 laps all over Daytona Intercontinental Speedway on Sunday. It was just the next time in 62 several years the race had to be postponed, the Connected Push experiences.

Check again right here for dwell updates all over the Daytona 500 (Most recent updates will show up at best and all moments are ET):

7: 17 p.m.: Yet another wreck compelled another yellow flag but that warning has been lifted with 4 laps to go. Ryan Newman is in the direct. Denny Hamlin is ideal behind him, adopted by Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick.

seven: 09 p.m.: The caution has been lifted and there are significantly less than 10 laps remaining to go.

It’s an all-out battle for first area.

Ryan Newman is in the lead followed by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

six: 58 p.m.: Automobiles are starting off to move again but are in caution immediately after the major wreck. NASCAR says 19 cars had been concerned.

six: 40 p.m.: “The significant one” has formally strike this year’s Daytona 500. The race has officially stopped following a wreck took out just about fifty percent the subject of remaining racers.

six: 37 p.m.: With 20 laps remaining to go, Joey Logano is fighting to get back in initial.

Kyle Busch is in the direct but Logano is suitable behind him. Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer round out the top 5.

6: 36 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s motor vehicle is ruined in a wreck but no caution is named.

six: 35 p.m. About 50 % of the racers created pit stops for tires and fuel with 30 laps remaining to go.

Alex Bowman usually takes initially adopted by Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Timmy Hill and Jimmie Johnson.

six: 30 p.m.: Joey Logano stays in very first area. Brad Keselowski is however guiding him but it is now Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Alex Boman powering him.

Aric Almirola has dropped out of the major 10.

6: 25 p.m.: Joey Logano has now taken the direct with 36 laps to go. Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola are in second and third.

6: 20 p.m.: Brad Keselowski is having difficulties to keep onto his direct. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece are close at the rear of him with just 40 laps to go.

6: 15 p.m.: We have a further lead improve in the final phase of the race.

Brad Keselowski is in initial. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin are driving him.

6: 10 p.m.: Kyle Busch has taken the guide.

five: 52 p.m.: Reigning Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin has gained Stage 2 of this year’s race.

five: 30 p.m.: Midway by the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin is in the guide. Hamlin won past year’s huge race.

five: 20 p.m.: Quin Hoff and BJ McLeod obtained into a wreck on lap 90.

Hoff, driving auto 00, was bumped by Aric Almirola in vehicle 10. McLeod in vehicle 52 attempted to avoid the wreck but finished up crashing.

4: 50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has gained Stage one of the 2020 Daytona 500.

4: 43 p.m.: The very first big wreck of the race is William Byron.

Byron, driving auto 24, flew throughout the grass and into a wall. The crash finished the younger driver’s working day at Daytona Worldwide.

In an interview following the crash, Byron claimed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was moving aggressively across his bumper ahead of the crash.

4: 08 p.m.: Cars and trucks are moving all over again at Daytona International, additional than 24 several hours just after the race initial officially begun.

four: 07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race observe.

3: 50 p.m.: Drivers are on the keep track of at Daytona International and are finding prepared for the race to restart.

3: 15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona Worldwide Speedway says enthusiasts will be the kinds to aid restart the big race on Monday by expressing, “Gentlemen, commence your engines.” President Donald Trump was the 1 who produced the contact on Sunday throughout his visit.

three p.m.: There’s just one particular hour to go until finally the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona Worldwide Speedway.