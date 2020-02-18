[daytona-500-results:-denny-hamlin-wins;-ryan-newman-taken-to-the-hospital-after-the-last-lap-accident]

%MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca811%

%MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca812%

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year in Monday’s re-race after Sunday’s rain delays, once again leading in a chaotic and full of remains final.

%MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca813% %MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca814%

It seemed that Hamlin had lost him in the last lap when he was overtaken by Ryan Newman, but Ryan Blaney hurt him, which resulted in a calamitous accident. Newman was taken from his car and taken to the hospital after the race.

%MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca815%

%MINIFYHTML9b4facfef1db5ba8e721b2df77e80ca816%

Sporting News tracked the live lap-by-lap updates and highlights of the Daytona 500 Miles on Monday with rain delays. See below how Hamlin won the race.

MORE: No Waltrip, no problem? How Fox’s NASCAR 2-man Cup broadcast booth will work

Daytona 500 results: 2019 winner, order of arrival

Pos. Driver one) Denny Hamlin two) Ryan Blaney 3) Chris Buescher 4) David Ragan 5) Kevin Harvick 6) Clint bowyer 7) Brendan Gaughan 8) Corey LaJoie 9) Ryan Newman 10) Kyle larson eleven) John Hunter Nemechek 12) Austin Dillon 13) Justin Haley 14) Michael McDowell fifteen. Brennan Poole sixteen. Bubba Wallace 17) Chase Elliott 18) Erik jones 19) Matt DiBenedetto twenty) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twenty-one) Christopher Bell 22) Aric Almirola 2. 3) Joey Gase 24) Alec Bowman 25) Ross Chastain 26) Joey Logano 27) Timmy hill 28) Tyler Reddick 29) Ryan Preece 30) Ty dillon 31) Reed Sorenson 32) Martin Truex Jr. 33) Kurt Busch 3. 4) Kyle busch 35) Jimmie Johnson 36) Brad Keselowski 37) Cole Custer 38) B.J. Mcleod 39) Quin Houff 40) William Byron

Daytona 500 live updates, highlights of the 2020 race

7: 50 p.m. – Denny Hamlin wins it when Ryan Newman turns shortly after taking the lead. Hamlin becomes the first consecutive winner of the Daytona 500 since Sterling Martin in 1994-1995.

7: 45 p.m. – Let’s try this again. The green flag is outside, Denny Hamlin in front with Ryan Newman in second place and Chris Buescher in third.

7: 40 p.m. – The green flag is off for about five seconds before other shipwreck brings other Caution when Clint Bowyer loses control and eliminates Michael McDowell.

7: 36 p.m. – The yellow flag is back, let’s see if we can finish this. Denny Hamlin leads, Chris Buescher in second place and Kevin Harvick in third.

7: 25 p.m. – The red flag was raised after that last accident. That will bring overtime. Here is the updated order:

Order: Hamlin Buescher Harvick Bowyer Newman Blaney Wallace McDowell Haley Nemechek LaJoie – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 18, 2020

7: 19 p.m. – Hamlin passes to Newman in the absence of two laps and then there is ANOTHER great shipwreck behind them. Oh boy, here we go again.

7: 15 p.m. – Five. More. Laps. Can we do it without another disaster? Ryan Newman still leads.

7: 10 p.m. – Another crash, another precaution with eight laps to go. Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill collide. Ryan Newman leads with Joey Logano in second place and Denny Hamlin in third.

7: 08 p.m. – The green flag is finally back with 11 laps to go; Ryan Newman leads.

7: 02 p.m. – The yellow flag is raised when Kyle Busch has to go to the garage with an engine problem, 13 laps to go. Ryan Newman leads, with Chris Bell in second place and Chase Elliott in third.

6: 55 p.m. – The cars are finally being started again as the remains have been removed. There were 19 cars taken out in the accident.

6: 41 p.m. – HAPPY SMOKE! Biiiiiig is shipwrecked when Keselowski turns and takes almost the entire field behind him. Jimmy Johnson among those involved. The red flag is out with 16 laps to go.

6: 39 p.m. – Brad Keselowski takes the lead when Kyle Busch loses power with 19 laps left. Brad Keselowski takes the lead, Ryan Newman in second.

6: 35 p.m. – Many pushes after several pit stops lead Kyle Busch to resume leadership with 25 laps to go. Joey Logano in second place, Brad Keselowski in third.

6: 31 p.m. – Jimmy Johnson is making his move when he passes Brad Keselowski outside and takes the lead when Joey Logano faces, 30 laps left.

6: 26 p.m. – Joey Logano has taken the lead of Brad Keselowski. Aric Almirola in third place, Jimmy Johnson in fourth with 35 laps to go.

6: 17 p.m. – Brad Keselowski has now taken the lead with 47 laps to go. Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney compete behind him for the second.

6: 08 p.m. . – Kyle Busch has now taken the lead. Denny Hamlin in second place, Christopher Bell in third with 59 laps to go.

6: 02 p.m. Oopsie Chase Elliott lost his can of pit fuel and hit Martin Truex Jr.

5: 55 p.m. – Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2. 70 laps left.

5: 44 p.m. – 13 laps to get to Stage 2 and the top is fit: Denny Hamlin first, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. second and Kyle Busch third.

5: 31 p.m. – Ohhhhhhh we are halfway there. 100 laps down, 100 laps to the end. Denny Hamlin leads, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch on his heels.

5: 17 p.m. – Another warning after Quin Houff loses control and BJ McLeod gets caught in the crossfire. Both are eliminated 90 laps.

5: 02 p.m. – After several pit stops, Denny Hamlin has taken the lead in the second stage. Martin Truex Jr. in second place, Kyle Busch in third after 73 laps.

4: 51 p.m. – Chase Elliott still has the lead at the end of stage one, with Alex Bowman in second place and Aric Almirola in third. We have 65 laps, 135 left.

4: 41 p.m. – We have our first crash of the day. William Byron flies out after a stroke of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4: 30 pm. – Chase Elliott has now taken the lead. Jimmy Johnson in second place, Alex Bowman in third, 49 laps down.

4: 20 p.m. – A lot of back and forth between Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola from the start, but Keselowski keeps the lead after 34 laps.

4: 15 p.m. – The last lap of caution is complete and the race. Is in. Only 175 left.

(All Eastern schedules. Updates will begin at approximately 4 p.m.)

4: 05 p.m. – Gentlemen, start your engines (again).

3: 40 p.m. . – Cars go to pit street. Let’s see if they can beat 20 laps this time.

What time do the Daytona 500 start?

Start time : 4: 05 p.m. ET

: 4: 05 p.m. ET television channel : Fox (TSN in Canada)

: Fox (TSN in Canada) Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

The start time of Daytona 500 is set for 4 p.m. ET Monday after the rain postponement of Sunday. There will be no ceremonies before the race on Monday, so expect the green flag to wave quickly so that the Great American Race starts once and for all.

Fox will broadcast Monday’s race.

MORE: How much does the winner of the 500 Daytona Miles earn? The | List of previous winners

Daytona 500 line

Last week’s pole qualification marked the front row for the Daytona 500, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the pole and Alex Bowman recording the second fastest lap. The Thursday Night Duels established the rest of the field for the Daytona 500: the results of Duel 1 determined the inner row, and the results of Duel 2 established the outer row.

Below is the full initial alignment for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020.

Pos. Start Driver one) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. two) Alex Bowman 3) Joey Logano 4) William Byron 5) Aric Almirola 6) Jimmie Johnson 7) Ryan Newman 8) Kyle larson 9) Brad Keselowski 10) Kevin Harvick eleven) Bubba Wallace 12) Cole Custer 13) Austin Dillon 14) Erik jones fifteen. Martin Truex Jr. sixteen. Matt DiBenedetto 17) Christopher Bell 18) Kurt Busch 19) Chris Buescher twenty) Ross Chastain twenty-one) Denny Hamlin 22) Tyler Reddick 2. 3) John Hunter Nemechek 24) Ty dillon 25) Chase Elliott 26) Michael McDowell 27) Ryan Blaney 28) Kyle busch 29) Clint bowyer 30) David Ragan 31) Ryan Preece 32) Timmy hill 33) Justin Haley 3. 4) Brennan Poole 35) Quin Houff 36) Corey LaJoie 37) Joey Gase 38) B.J. Mcleod 39) Brendan Gaughan 40) Reed Sorenson

Dan Bernstein and Tadd Haislop of SN contributed to this article.