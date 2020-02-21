[daytona-500-tv-ratings-similar-to-past-years]

CLOSE

A rain delay that pushed the 62nd annual Daytona 500 into a second day had only a slight impact on the race’s local television ratings.

Sunday’s rating was an 8.1 and Monday’s was a 6.5 for an average of 7.3, according to WTVF-5 senior programming directorMark Binda.

The rating for the race in 2019 and 2018 was 7.8.

It means 79,639 Nashville households tuned in Sunday for the first 20 laps before the race was postponed.

Then 63,908 households watched the last 180 laps on Monday and saw Denny Hamlin win for the second consecutive year and third time in his career.

They also witnessed a horrific crash on the last lap that sentRyan Newmanto the hospital in serious condition. Newman was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Monday’s coverage peaked at 10.7 (105,202 Nashville households).

Daytona most-watched event for week

Unlike the previous two years, the Dayton 500 was the most-watched sports event for the week in the Nashville market. It beat the Feb. 11 Vanderbilt-Kentucky men’s basketball game, which finished second with a 2.7 rating.

Last year, the race finished second behind the Tennessee-Kentucky men’s basketball (10.2). In 2018, the race was not in the fop five finishing behind the Winter Olympics.

The 7.1 average rating for this year’s race lags significantly behind the average rating for a Titans game (24.2) this past season.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWrtier.