[daytona-five-hundred-crash-sends-ryan-newman-to-medical-center,-injuries-not-life-threatening-denny-hamlin-wins-race]

SAN FRANCISCO — NASCAR’s Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash soon after the race was pushed again a day thanks to rain.

During the closing lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was main when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his auto on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Security crews rushed to Newman’s No. 6 Ford and labored to extricate the 42-yr-outdated driver from his seat. The car was on fire as it skidded to a cease and had to be turned onto its tires ahead of they could get him out.

Newman was taken to Halifax Clinical Heart for remedy. In a tweet, NASCAR mentioned he is in severe situation but medical practitioners claimed his accidents are not lifetime-threatening.

“We value your ideas and prayer and check with that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his loved ones all through this time,” the tweet continued.

Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to just take the chief situation and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He conquer Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the 2nd-closest finish in race background.

Hamlin is the very first back again-to-back Daytona winner given that Sterling Marlin in 1995.

The Linked Press contributed to this report.