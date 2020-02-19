[Daytona five hundred driver Ryan Newman awake, talking with medical professionals adhering to fiery crash]

DAYTONA Seaside, F.L. (ABC News) – NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is “awake and talking with spouse and children and doctors” pursuing a fiery crash at the close of Monday night’s Daytona 500, in accordance to his staff.

“Ryan and his family members have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the region,” officers with Newman’s racing workforce, Roush Fenway Racing, stated in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

Roush Fenway officials claimed before that Newman was “in really serious situation, but physicians have indicated his injuries are not existence threatening.”

Newman was leading the race into the final lap when he skidded out although attempting to keep away from his pursuers. His auto slammed into a wall and flipped about, then was struck by at least just one auto from driving, creating the car to fly by the air.

Corey LaJoie was driving the vehicle that unavoidably slammed into the back of Newman’s. LaJoie recalled the “scary crash” in a transient job interview Tuesday with ABC Information on “Good Early morning The usa.”

“It was wild,” he stated. “I did not even know who I strike.”

After landing on the ground, Newman’s car slid on its roof as sparks flew. Then the motor vehicle briefly burst into flames as it came to relaxation upside-down on its roof.

Newman was inside the automobile as crews raced to extinguish the flames and free of charge him from the motor vehicle. He was extracted from the car and taken to the healthcare facility.

In this article is the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s vehicle was flipped at the line. We will continue to maintain you updated on his position as we study more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin received the race for the 2nd calendar year in a row. Hamlin commenced celebrating his win just after crossing the end line, but became more somber when he saw the crash.

“It’s a bizarre balance of excitement and pleasure for oneself — but naturally, someone’s wellness and their household is even larger than any win, in any sport. So we’re just hoping for the finest,” Hamlin advised ESPN in an interview soon after the race.

NASCAR motorists and racing followers sent words of support for Newman and his family members. Jeffrey Earnhardt, who missing his grandfather Dale Earnhardt in a crash in the course of the 2001 Daytona 500, tweeted that he was praying that Newman was Okay.

“Never excellent to see a wreck like that,” he explained.

The race started Sunday but was postponed halfway by way of since of rain.