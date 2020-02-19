[daytona-five-hundred-earns-very-similar-television-set-ratings-to-past-years-even-with-delay]

Shut

A rain delay, which pushed the 62nd yearly Daytona 500 into a second working day, had only a slight impact on the race’s nearby tv scores.

Sunday’s score was an eight.1, and Monday’s was a 6.five for an normal of seven.three, in accordance to WTVF-five senior programming director Mark Binda.

The rating for the race in 2019 and 2018 was seven.eight.

That suggests 79,639 Nashville households tuned in Sunday for the very first 20 laps before the race was postponed. Then 63,908 watched the past 180 laps on Monday and saw Denny Hamlin win for the next consecutive yr and 3rd time in his career.

They also witnessed a horrific crash on the last lap that despatched Ryan Newman to the clinic in severe affliction.

Monday’s protection peaked at 10.7 (105,202 Nashville homes).

